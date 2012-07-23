Best of Tour de France
Sky Procycling rider and leader's yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins of Britain celebrates his overall victory on the podium after the final 20th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rambouillet and Paris, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The pack of riders cycles during the 18th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Blagnac and Brive-La-Gaillarde, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles during the 18th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Blagnac and Brive-La-Gaillarde, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Sky Procycling rider and leader's yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins of Britain takes a curve in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during the final 20th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rambouillet and Paris, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Sky Procycling rider and leader's yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins of Britain celebrates his overall victory on the podium after the final 20th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rambouillet and Paris, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevost/Pool
Sky Procycling rider and leader's yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins of Britain cycles during the individual time trial of the 19th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Bonneval and Chartres, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Sky Procycling rider and leader's yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins of Britain cycles during the individual time trial of the 19th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Bonneval and Chartres, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Sky Procycling rider and wearer of the leader's yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins of Britain cycles with riders during the 17th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Bagneres-de-Luchon and Peyragudes, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Movistar Team rider Alejandro Valverde of Spain cycles during the 17th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Bagneres-de-Luchon and Peyragudes, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Movistar Team rider Alejandro Valverde of Spain cycles during the 17th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Bagneres-de-Luchon and Peyragudes, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Sky Procycling rider and leader's yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins of Britain (2nd R) cycles ahead riders in the Pyrenees mountains during the 16th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Pau and Bagneres-de-Luchon, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles in the Pyrenees mountains during the 16th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Pau and Bagneres-de-Luchon, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles in the Pyrenees mountains during the 16th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Pau and Bagneres-de-Luchon, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles in the Pyrenees mountains during the 16th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Pau and Bagneres-de-Luchon, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles in the Pyrenees mountains during the 16th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Pau and Bagneres-de-Luchon, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles during the 15th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Samatan and Pau, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles during the 15th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Samatan and Pau, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles in the village of Morlaas during the 15th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Samatan and Pau, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles in the village of Morlaas during the 15th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Samatan and Pau, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles during the 15th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Samatan and Pau, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles during the 15th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Samatan and Pau, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rabobank Cycling Team rider Luis Leon Sanchez of Spain cycles in a break away during the 14th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Limoux and Foix, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rabobank Cycling Team rider Luis Leon Sanchez of Spain cycles in a break away during the 14th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Limoux and Foix, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles during the 14th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Limoux and Foix, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles during the 14th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Limoux and Foix, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Liquigas-Cannondale rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia signs autographs to spectators before the start of the 15th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Samatan and Pau, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Liquigas-Cannondale rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia signs autographs to spectators before the start of the 15th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Samatan and Pau, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles past cheerleaders during the 14th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Limoux and Foix, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles past cheerleaders during the 14th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Limoux and Foix, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles past a traffic sign during the 14th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Limoux and Foix, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles past a traffic sign during the 14th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Limoux and Foix, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Rabobank Cycling Team rider Luis Leon Sanchez of Spain holds up his arms as he wins the 14th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Limoux and Foix, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Rabobank Cycling Team rider Luis Leon Sanchez of Spain holds up his arms as he wins the 14th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Limoux and Foix, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
FDJ-Bigmat rider Anthony Roux of France lies on the ground after a fall during the 13th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Cap d'Agde, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
FDJ-Bigmat rider Anthony Roux of France lies on the ground after a fall during the 13th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Cap d'Agde, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Riders cycle past spectators holding French flags during the 13th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Cap d'Agde, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Riders cycle past spectators holding French flags during the 13th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Cap d'Agde, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles past vineyards during the 13th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Cap d'Agde, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles past vineyards during the 13th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Cap d'Agde, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles past a woman on a horse during the 13th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Cap d'Agde, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles past a woman on a horse during the 13th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Cap d'Agde, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Lotto-Belisol Team rider Andre Greipel of Germany holds up his arms as he wins the 13th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Cap d'Agde, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Lotto-Belisol Team rider Andre Greipel of Germany holds up his arms as he wins the 13th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Cap d'Agde, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The pack of riders cycles during the 12th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Annonay-Davezieux, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles during the 12th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Annonay-Davezieux, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles past a spectator with a French flag during the 12th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Annonay-Davezieux, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles past a spectator with a French flag during the 12th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Annonay-Davezieux, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycle past a spectator dressed as Santa Claus during the tenth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Macon and Bellegarde-sur-Valserine, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycle past a spectator dressed as Santa Claus during the tenth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Macon and Bellegarde-sur-Valserine, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Radioshack-Nissan rider and leader's yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland (3rd R) cycles with the pack of riders during the sixth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Epernay and Metz, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe more
Radioshack-Nissan rider and leader's yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland (3rd R) cycles with the pack of riders during the sixth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Epernay and Metz, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles past a spectator with a donkey during the 12th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Annonay-Davezieux, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles past a spectator with a donkey during the 12th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Annonay-Davezieux, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles during the 12th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Annonay-Davezieux, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles during the 12th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Annonay-Davezieux, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Team Saxo Bank rider Jonathan Cantwell of Australia lies on the ground after a fall during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Saget/Pool
Team Saxo Bank rider Jonathan Cantwell of Australia lies on the ground after a fall during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Saget/Pool
Team Europcar rider Pierre Rolland of France celebrates on the podium after winning the 11th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Albertville and La Toussuire, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Team Europcar rider Pierre Rolland of France celebrates on the podium after winning the 11th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Albertville and La Toussuire, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Radioshack-Nissan rider and leader's yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland cycles with the pack of riders during the second stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Vise and Tournai, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Radioshack-Nissan rider and leader's yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland cycles with the pack of riders during the second stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Vise and Tournai, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Lampre ISD rider Davide Vigano of Italy is evacuated on a stretcher after a fall during the sixth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Epernay and Metz, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Lampre ISD rider Davide Vigano of Italy is evacuated on a stretcher after a fall during the sixth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Epernay and Metz, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
The pack of riders cycles in the city of Abbeville during the fourth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Abbeville and Rouen, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles in the city of Abbeville during the fourth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Abbeville and Rouen, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Sky Procycling rider and leader's yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins of Britain cycles during the eighth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Belfort and Porrentruy, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Sky Procycling rider and leader's yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins of Britain cycles during the eighth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Belfort and Porrentruy, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles past vineyards during the 12th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Annonay-Davezieux, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles past vineyards during the 12th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Annonay-Davezieux, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Radioshack-Nissan rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland wears the leader's yellow jersey on the podium after the individual time trial in the first stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race in Liege, June 30, 2012 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Radioshack-Nissan rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland wears the leader's yellow jersey on the podium after the individual time trial in the first stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race in Liege, June 30, 2012 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles past a horseman during the eighth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Belfort and Porrentruy, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles past a horseman during the eighth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Belfort and Porrentruy, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack cycles during the tenth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Macon and Bellegarde-sur-Valserine, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack cycles during the tenth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Macon and Bellegarde-sur-Valserine, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles in the Pyrenees mountains during the 16th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Pau and Bagneres-de-Luchon, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles in the Pyrenees mountains during the 16th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Pau and Bagneres-de-Luchon, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Team Europcar rider Thomas Voeckler of France reacts on the finish line as he wins the tenth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Macon and Bellegarde-sur-Valserine, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Team Europcar rider Thomas Voeckler of France reacts on the finish line as he wins the tenth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Macon and Bellegarde-sur-Valserine, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Sky Procycling rider and leader's yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins of Britain (2nd R) cycles ahead of riders in the Pyrenees mountains during the 16th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Pau and Bagneres-de-Luchon, July 18, 2012. ...more
Sky Procycling rider and leader's yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins of Britain (2nd R) cycles ahead of riders in the Pyrenees mountains during the 16th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Pau and Bagneres-de-Luchon, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Team Europcar rider Thomas Voeckler of France is cheered by spectators as he cycles during the 16th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Pau and Bagneres-de-Luchon, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Team Europcar rider Thomas Voeckler of France is cheered by spectators as he cycles during the 16th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Pau and Bagneres-de-Luchon, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Movistar Team rider Alejandro Valverde of Spain cycles during the 17th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Bagneres-de-Luchon and Peyragudes, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Movistar Team rider Alejandro Valverde of Spain cycles during the 17th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Bagneres-de-Luchon and Peyragudes, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
BMC Racing Team rider Cadel Evans of Australia receives assistance after a flat tyre during the 14th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Limoux and Foix, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Mons/Pool
BMC Racing Team rider Cadel Evans of Australia receives assistance after a flat tyre during the 14th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Limoux and Foix, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Mons/Pool
