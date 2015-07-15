Best of Tour de France

Edition:
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, race leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 167-km (103.7 miles) 10th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Tarbes to La Pierre-Saint -Martin, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
FDJ rider William Bonnet of France receives medical help as he sits on the ground after a fall during the 159,5 km (99 miles) third stage from Anvers to Huy, Belgium, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
The pack of riders cycles during the 166-km (103.15 miles) second stage from Utrecht to Zeeland, Netherlands July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
The pack of riders make its way past Didi Senft, a cycling enthusiast better known as 'El Diablo' (The Devil), during the 190.5-km (118.4 miles) 7th stage from Livarot to Fougeres, France, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (L), race leader and yellow jersey holder, and Tinkoff-Saxo rider Alberto Contador of Spain (C) cycle on a cobble-stoned section during the 223.5-km (138.9 miles) 4th stage from Seraing in Belgium to Cambrai, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Riders pass a field of wheat during the 8th stage from Rennes to Mur-de-Bretagne, France, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Lotto-Jumbo rider Laurens ten Dam of the Netherlands lies on the ground after a fall during the 159,5 km (99 miles) third stage from Anvers to Huy, Belgium, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
The pack of riders cycles during the 223.5-km (138.9 miles) 4th stage in Namur, Belgium, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Etixx-Quick Step rider Tony Martin of Germany, race leader's yellow jersey, lies on the ground after a crash during the 191.5-km (118.9 miles) 6th stage from Abbeville to Le Havre, France, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mantey/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Etixx-Quick Step rider Tony Martin of Germany (C), race leader's yellow jersey, is supported by team mates Julien Vermote of Belgium and Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland after a fall during the 191.5-km (118.9 miles) 6th stage from Abbeville to Le Havre, France, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Trek Factory riders cycle during the 28 km (17.4 miles) team time-trial 9th stage from Vannes to Plumelec, France, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Cofidis rider Nicolas Edet of France concentrates at the start of the 13.8 km (8.57 miles) individual time-trial first stage in Utrecht, Netherlands, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Etixx-Quick Step rider Tony Martin of Germany celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 223.5-km (138.9 miles) 4th stage from Seraing in Belgium, to Cambrai, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
The pack of the riders parades in downtown Utrecht, before the start of the 166-km (103.15 miles) second stage from Utrecht to Zeeland, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
LCL Bank and leader's yellow jersey main sponsor publicity vehicle from the Tour de France caravan is seen at the start of the 191.5-km (118.9 miles) 6th stage from Abbeville to Le Havre, France, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
MTN-Qhubeka rider Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin of Eritrea (R) poses with Eritrean supporters before the start of the 181.5-km (112.7 miles) 8th stage from Rennes to Mur-de-Bretagne, France, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Etixx-Quick Step rider Tony Martin of Germany, race leader's yellow jersey, is reflected in a motorbike mirror as he cycles during the 191.5-km (118.9 miles) 6th stage from Abbeville to Le Havre, France, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Spectators applaud riders with Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain (L) as they cycle on a cobble-stoned section during the 223.5-km (138.9 miles) 4th stage from Seraing in Belgium to Cambrai, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Cycling supporters cheers riders during the 13.8 km (8.57 miles) individual time-trial first stage in Utrecht, Netherlands, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
BMC Racing rider Tejay van Garderen of the U.S. cycles during the 13.8 km (8.57 miles) individual time-trial first stage in Utrecht, Netherlands, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
FDJ rider Thibaut Pinot of France (C) reacts after crashed during the 189.5-km (117.7 miles) 5th stage from Arras to Amiens, France, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jeff Pachoud/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Cycling supporters play instruments as riders pass by during 8th stage from Rennes to Mur-de-Bretagne, France, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Lotto-Soudal rider Lars Bak of Denmark rides his bicycle before the start of the 159,5 km (99 miles) third stage from Anvers to Huy, Belgium, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
The pack of riders cycles during the 159,5 km (99 miles) third stage from Anvers to Huy, Belgium, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A man wearing a Tour de France best climber's jersey practices flyboarding before the start of the 166-km (103.15 miles) second stage from Utrecht to Zeeland July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Race leader and yellow jersey holder Trek Factory rider Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland lies on the ground after a fall during the 159,5 km (99 miles) third stage from Anvers to Huy, Belgium, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Riders cycle in front of the Citadel of Namur during the 223.5-km (138.9 miles) 4th stage from Seraing in Belgium, to Cambrai, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Cofidis rider Kenneth Van Bilsen of Belgium cycles in the 167-km (103.7 miles) 10th stage from Tarbes to La Pierre-Saint-Martin, France, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A spectator looks through binoculars during the 181.5-km (112.7 miles) 8th stage from Rennes to Mur-de-Bretagne, France, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme takes a picture with his mobile phone as former Belgian cycling champion Eddy Merckx looks on at the start of the 223.5-km (138.9 miles) 4th stage from Seraing in Belgium, to Cambrai, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Spectators stand on a boat as they wait for the riders during the 166-km (103.15 miles) second stage from Utrecht to Zeeland, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, the race leader's yellow jersey, poses for the media at his hotel in Pau during a rest day July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Cycling supporters cheer riders during the 181.5-km (112.7 miles) 8th stage from Rennes to Mur-de-Bretagne, France, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
