Best of Venice Film Fest

Actress Natalie Portman (L) and Lily-Rose Depp attend the red carpet for the movie "Planetarium". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Actress Sophie Marceau smiles as Jean Paul Belmondo receives a Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Actress Hikari Mitsushima attends the red carpet for the movie "Gukoroku". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Actress Natalie Portman attends the red carpet for the movie "Planetarium". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Director Pablo Larrain (R) poses with actress Natalie Portman as they attend the red carpet for the movie "Jackie". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Italian pornographic film star Rocco Siffredi poses with his wife Rosza Tassi as they attend the carpet for the movie "Rocco". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Actor Colm Meaney attends the photocall for the movie "The Journey". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Director Ana Lily Amirpour (R) poses with actress Suki Waterhouse (L) as they attend the red carpet for the movie "The Bad Batch". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Director Mel Gibson and actor Hugo Weaving attends the red carpet for the movie "Hacksaw Ridge". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Actress Camilla Diana attends the photocall for the movie "Tommaso". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Actress Dayane Mello (R) and Giulia Salemi (L) attend the photocall for the television miniseries "The Young Pope". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Actor Jude Law (R) chats with actress Ludivine Sagnier as they attend the photocall for the movie "The Young Pope". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Actress Emilia Jones attends the red carpet for the movie "Brimstone". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Actress Dakota Fanning attends the red carpet for the movie "Brimstone". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Actor Andrew Garfield attends the photocall for the movie "Hacksaw Ridge". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Director Roan Johnson (C) poses with actors Blu Yoshimi (L) and Luigi Fedele as they attend the photocall for the movie "Piuma". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
TV presenter Michelle Hunziker arrives. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Director and actor James Franco attends the photocall for the movie "In Dubious Battle". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Actor Jude Law (L) is photographed by fans as he attends the photocall for the television miniseries "The Young Pope". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Actress Ashley Greene attends the red carpet for the movie "In Dubious Battle". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Model Eva Herzigova attends the red carpet for the movie "Franca: Chaos and Creation". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Designers Riccardo Tisci, Donatella Versace and model Naomi Campbell (L-R) attend the red carpet for the movie "Franca: Chaos and Creation". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Model Liya Kebede attends the red carpet for the movie "Franca: Chaos and Creation". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Model Eva Herzigova attends the red carpet event for the movie "Nocturnal Animals". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Actors Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts attend the red carpet for the movie "The Bleeder". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Italian actress Sonia Bergamasco poses before the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
American actor Jake Gyllenhaal attends the photocall for the movie "Nocturnal Animals". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A visitor waits in front of a banner at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Actor Jeremy Renner hugs actress Amy Adams as they attend the red carpet event for the movie "Arrival". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Actor Michael Fassbender and actress Alicia Vikander pose as they attend the photocall for the movie "The Light Between Oceans". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Actors Joseph Haro, Brando Pacitto, actress Matilda Lutz and actor Taylor Frey (L-R) attend the photocall for the movie "L'Estate Addosso". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Actress Emma Stone arrives for the opening ceremony of the 73rd Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Director Laurie Anderson, member of Venezia 73 International Jury, poses for photographers during a photocall. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
