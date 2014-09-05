Edition:
Best of Venice

Italian actress Cristina Capotondi attends the red carpet for the movie "La Rancon de la gloire" (The Price of Fame) at the 71st Venice Film Festival August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Italian actress Cristina Capotondi attends the red carpet for the movie "La Rancon de la gloire" (The Price of Fame) at the 71st Venice Film Festival August 28, 2014.

Friday, September 05, 2014
Italian actress Cristina Capotondi attends the red carpet for the movie "La Rancon de la gloire" (The Price of Fame) at the 71st Venice Film Festival August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cast member Ethan Hawke attends the red carpet for the movie "Good Kill". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Cast member Ethan Hawke attends the red carpet for the movie "Good Kill".

Friday, September 05, 2014
Cast member Ethan Hawke attends the red carpet for the movie "Good Kill". REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Actress Rachel Roberts attends the red carpet for the movie "Good Kill". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actress Rachel Roberts attends the red carpet for the movie "Good Kill".

Friday, September 05, 2014
Actress Rachel Roberts attends the red carpet for the movie "Good Kill". REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Actress Emma Stone poses during the red carpet for the movie "Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance)". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actress Emma Stone poses during the red carpet for the movie "Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance)".

Friday, September 05, 2014
Actress Emma Stone poses during the red carpet for the movie "Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance)". REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Director and actor James Franco signs autographs as he attends the red carpet for the movie "The Sound and the Fury". REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Director and actor James Franco signs autographs as he attends the red carpet for the movie "The Sound and the Fury".

Friday, September 05, 2014
Director and actor James Franco signs autographs as he attends the red carpet for the movie "The Sound and the Fury". REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Cast member Al Pacino signs autographs as he arrives to attend the photo call for the movie "The Humbling". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Cast member Al Pacino signs autographs as he arrives to attend the photo call for the movie "The Humbling".

Friday, September 05, 2014
Cast member Al Pacino signs autographs as he arrives to attend the photo call for the movie "The Humbling". REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Actress Arielle Holmes poses during the photo call for the movie "Heaven Knows What". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actress Arielle Holmes poses during the photo call for the movie "Heaven Knows What".

Friday, September 05, 2014
Actress Arielle Holmes poses during the photo call for the movie "Heaven Knows What". REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cast member Milla Jovovich attends the red carpet for the movie "Cymbeline". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Cast member Milla Jovovich attends the red carpet for the movie "Cymbeline".

Friday, September 05, 2014
Cast member Milla Jovovich attends the red carpet for the movie "Cymbeline". REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cast member Charlotte Spencer poses during the photo call for the movie "Bypass. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Cast member Charlotte Spencer poses during the photo call for the movie "Bypass.

Friday, September 05, 2014
Cast member Charlotte Spencer poses during the photo call for the movie "Bypass. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Actress Uma Thurman attends the red carpet for the movie "Nymphomaniac II". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actress Uma Thurman attends the red carpet for the movie "Nymphomaniac II".

Friday, September 05, 2014
Actress Uma Thurman attends the red carpet for the movie "Nymphomaniac II". REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Actor Dachi Orvelashvili poses during the photo call for the movie "The President". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actor Dachi Orvelashvili poses during the photo call for the movie "The President".

Friday, September 05, 2014
Actor Dachi Orvelashvili poses during the photo call for the movie "The President". REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Actor Andrew Garfield signs autographs during the red carpet for the movie "99 Homes". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actor Andrew Garfield signs autographs during the red carpet for the movie "99 Homes".

Friday, September 05, 2014
Actor Andrew Garfield signs autographs during the red carpet for the movie "99 Homes". REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cast members Ethan Hawke, Zoe Kravitz and January Jones attend the photo call for the movie "Good Kill". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Cast members Ethan Hawke, Zoe Kravitz and January Jones attend the photo call for the movie "Good Kill".

Friday, September 05, 2014
Cast members Ethan Hawke, Zoe Kravitz and January Jones attend the photo call for the movie "Good Kill". REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Actor Caleb Landry Jones poses during the photo call for the movie "Heaven Knows What". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actor Caleb Landry Jones poses during the photo call for the movie "Heaven Knows What".

Friday, September 05, 2014
Actor Caleb Landry Jones poses during the photo call for the movie "Heaven Knows What". REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Actors Elodie Bouchez and Jonathan Lambert pose during the photo call for the movie "Reality". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actors Elodie Bouchez and Jonathan Lambert pose during the photo call for the movie "Reality".

Friday, September 05, 2014
Actors Elodie Bouchez and Jonathan Lambert pose during the photo call for the movie "Reality". REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Chinese actress Hao Lei poses during the photocall for the movie "Qin'ai de" (Dearest). REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Chinese actress Hao Lei poses during the photocall for the movie "Qin'ai de" (Dearest).

Friday, September 05, 2014
Chinese actress Hao Lei poses during the photocall for the movie "Qin'ai de" (Dearest). REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Actors Tim Roth and Joan Chen arrive on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 71st Venice Film Festival in Venice August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actors Tim Roth and Joan Chen arrive on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 71st Venice Film Festival in Venice August 27, 2014.

Friday, September 05, 2014
Actors Tim Roth and Joan Chen arrive on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 71st Venice Film Festival in Venice August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Actress Julie Gayet gestures as she arrives on the red carpet for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actress Julie Gayet gestures as she arrives on the red carpet for the opening ceremony.

Friday, September 05, 2014
Actress Julie Gayet gestures as she arrives on the red carpet for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Al Pacino, Lucila Sola and Camila Sola attend the red carpet for the movie "The Humbling". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Al Pacino, Lucila Sola and Camila Sola attend the red carpet for the movie "The Humbling".

Friday, September 05, 2014
Al Pacino, Lucila Sola and Camila Sola attend the red carpet for the movie "The Humbling". REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Actor Michael Shannon makes a selfie with a fan during the red carpet for the movie "99 Homes". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actor Michael Shannon makes a selfie with a fan during the red carpet for the movie "99 Homes".

Friday, September 05, 2014
Actor Michael Shannon makes a selfie with a fan during the red carpet for the movie "99 Homes". REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Israeli actress Moran Atias arrives on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 71st Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Israeli actress Moran Atias arrives on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 71st Venice Film Festival.

Friday, September 05, 2014
Israeli actress Moran Atias arrives on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the 71st Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
U.S. actor Michael Keaton poses during the red carpet for the movie "Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance). REUTERS/Tony Gentile

U.S. actor Michael Keaton poses during the red carpet for the movie "Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance).

Friday, September 05, 2014
U.S. actor Michael Keaton poses during the red carpet for the movie "Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance). REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Director Alejandro Inarritu (3rd R) poses with actors Amy Ryan (L), Edward Norton (2nd L), Emma Stone (3rd L), Michael Keaton (2nd R) and Andrea Riseborough (R) during the photo call for the movie "Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance)". REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Director Alejandro Inarritu (3rd R) poses with actors Amy Ryan (L), Edward Norton (2nd L), Emma Stone (3rd L), Michael Keaton (2nd R) and Andrea Riseborough (R) during the photo call for the movie "Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance)".

Friday, September 05, 2014
Director Alejandro Inarritu (3rd R) poses with actors Amy Ryan (L), Edward Norton (2nd L), Emma Stone (3rd L), Michael Keaton (2nd R) and Andrea Riseborough (R) during the photo call for the movie "Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance)". REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Italian actress Luisa Ranieri poses a day before the 71st Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Italian actress Luisa Ranieri poses a day before the 71st Venice Film Festival.

Friday, September 05, 2014
Italian actress Luisa Ranieri poses a day before the 71st Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
