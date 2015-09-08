Best of Venice
Actress Amber Heard and her husband Johnny Depp attend the red carpet event for the movie "The Danish Girl" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actor Ralph Fiennes attends the photocall for the movie " A Bigger Splash " at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Cast members (L-R) Marie Wawa, Lingai Kowia, a guest, Mungai Dain and Jimmy Joseph Nako attend the photocall for the movie "Tanna" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Spanish actress Paz Vega, a member of the jury, attends the opening ceremony of the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actress Crystal-Donna Roberts (C), director Olivier Hermanus (R) and actor Nicolas Duvachelle attends a photocall for the movie " The Endless River " at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
American actor Mark Ruffalo jokes with fans as he attends the red carpet for the movie "Spotlight" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival in northern Italy, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actor Abraham Attah poses during the photocall for the movie " Beasts Of No Nation" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Italian model and actress Elisa Sednaoui poses for photographers a day before the 72nd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cast member Jake Gyllenhaal attends the red carpet for the movie "Everest" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actor Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd attend the red carpet for the movie "Everest" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Director Bertrand Tavernier receives his Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Cast member Tom Noonan attends the photocall for the movie "Anomalisa" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cast members Peter Lanzani (L) and Guillermo Francella (R) stand with director Pablo Trapero at the red carpet event for the movie "El Clan" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Cast member Jennifer Jason Leigh attends the photocall for the movie " Anomalisa" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actress Einat Weizman attends the red carpet event for the movie "Rabin, The Last Day" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actor Johnny Depp attends the red carpet event for the movie "Black Mass" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival in northern Italy September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actress Tilda Swinton and actor Matthias Schoenaerts attend the photocall for the movie "A Bigger Splash" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
French actress Juliette Binoche waves at the red carpet event for the movie "L'Attesa" ( The Wait) at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actress Amber Heard poses during the photocall for the movie "The Danish girl" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actress Kristen Stewart attends the red carpet event for the movie "Equals" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actress Dakota Johnson attends the red carpet event for the movie "Black Mass" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival in northern Italy September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actress Dakota Johnson poses during the photocall for the movie " Black Mass " at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actress Odessa Young poses during the photocall for the movie "Looking for Grace" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, northern Italy September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Model Alessandra Ambrosio poses for photographers during the red carpet for the movie "Spotlight" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival in northern Italy, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actress Odessa Young waves as she arrives on the red carpet for the movie "Looking for Grace" at the 72nd Venice Film Festival in northern Italy, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
American actress Elizabeth Banks, a member of the jury at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, poses during a photo call for the event in Venice, Italy September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Next Slideshows
Burning Man Festival
Scenes from the Playa in the remote Nevada desert.
Made In America music fest
Philadelphia hosts the Made in America Music Festival.
Fan frenzy for Star Wars toys
Fans feel the Force as new toys from the upcoming "The Force Awakens" film go on sale worldwide at midnight.
Celebrity breakups of 2015
Celebrity couples who have called it quits this year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.