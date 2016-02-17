Best of Westminster Dog Show
Handler Valerie Nunez Atkinson runs with CJ, a German Shorthaired Pointer from the Sporting Group that won Best in Show, at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog show at Madison Square Garden in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Handler Valerie Nunez Atkinson poses with CJ, a German Shorthaired Pointer from the Sporting Group, after they won Best in Show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Charlie, a Skye Terrier, is carried to the ring by his handler Larry Cornelius before winning the Terrier group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Leonberger bites for treats in his handler's pocket as he runs during judging in the working group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dogs in the working group are judged during competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Charlie, a Skye Terrier and winner of the Terrier group, poses during judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Komondor runs with his handler during judging in the working group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Neapolitan Mastiff stands during judging in the working group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A parti-color Spaniel is carried by his handler during competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bogie, a Samoyed and winner of the working group, runs with his handler. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Beaucerons stand in the ring with their handlers during judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Golden Retriever runs with his handler during competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A parti-color Spaniel is judged during competition in the Sporting Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Clumber Spaniel is judged during competition in the Sporting Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Handlers stand in the ring with Saluki dogs during judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An English Cocker Spaniel is judged during competition in the Sporting Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
CJ, a German Shorthaired Pointer, is run by his handler while on his way to winning the Sporting Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A handler stands in the ring with a Boston Terrier during judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman wears an Old English sheepdog patch on her coat. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An Australian Cattle Dog stands by as he waits to be judged. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A handler stands with her Dandie Dinmont Terrier as she peers through a curtain during judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A handler runs an Old English sheepdog in the ring during judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An Otterhound runs in the ring during judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A handler stands with a Greyhound before judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Frank, a Bearded Collie from Toronto, leaps up on his handler Julie Kempster in the ring during judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar
