Best of Wimbledon
Roger Federer of Switzerland holds the winners trophy after defeating Andy Murray of Britain (L) in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Roger Federer of Switzerland holds the winners trophy after defeating Andy Murray of Britain (L) in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's singles final tennis match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's singles final tennis match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Roger Federer of Switzerland (rear) embraces Andy Murray of Britain after defeating him in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Roger Federer of Switzerland (rear) embraces Andy Murray of Britain after defeating him in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Roger Federer of Switzerland holds the winners trophy after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Roger Federer of Switzerland holds the winners trophy after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Andy Murray of Britain sits in his seat after being defeated by Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Andy Murray of Britain sits in his seat after being defeated by Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) holds his winners trophy and Andy Murray of Britain holds his runners-up trophy after Federer defeated Murray in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. ...more
Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) holds his winners trophy and Andy Murray of Britain holds his runners-up trophy after Federer defeated Murray in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Roger Federer of Switzerland kisses the winners trophy after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Clive Rose/Pool
Roger Federer of Switzerland kisses the winners trophy after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Clive Rose/Pool
People react as they watch the men's singles final tennis match between Andy Murray of Britain and Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, on a television screen in a pub in Murray's hometown of Dunblane,...more
People react as they watch the men's singles final tennis match between Andy Murray of Britain and Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, on a television screen in a pub in Murray's hometown of Dunblane, Scotland July 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Spectators sit under umbrellas on Murray Mound (also known as Henman Hill) during the men's singles final tennis match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Andy Murray of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. ...more
Spectators sit under umbrellas on Murray Mound (also known as Henman Hill) during the men's singles final tennis match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Andy Murray of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Spectators sit on Murray Mound (also known as Henman Hill) for the men's singles final tennis match between Andy Murray of Britain and Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan...more
Spectators sit on Murray Mound (also known as Henman Hill) for the men's singles final tennis match between Andy Murray of Britain and Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Gilham/Pool
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Gilham/Pool
Andy Murray of Britain hits a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Andy Murray of Britain hits a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Andy Murray of Britain serves to Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Gilham/Pool
Andy Murray of Britain serves to Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Gilham/Pool
Filip Peliwo of Canada holds his winner's trophy after defeating Luke Saville of Australia in their boys' singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Filip Peliwo of Canada holds his winner's trophy after defeating Luke Saville of Australia in their boys' singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Spectators cheer on Murray Mound (also known as Henman Hill) during the men's singles final tennis match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Andy Murray of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan...more
Spectators cheer on Murray Mound (also known as Henman Hill) during the men's singles final tennis match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Andy Murray of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Venus Williams of the U.S. (L) and her partner Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrate defeating Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic and Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic in their women's doubles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis...more
Venus Williams of the U.S. (L) and her partner Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrate defeating Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic and Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic in their women's doubles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Venus Williams of the U.S. (R) and her partner Serena Williams of the U.S. (2nd R) shake hands with Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic and Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic (L) after defeating them in their women's doubles tennis match at the...more
Venus Williams of the U.S. (R) and her partner Serena Williams of the U.S. (2nd R) shake hands with Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic and Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic (L) after defeating them in their women's doubles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Jonathan Marray of Britain (R) and his partner Frederik Nielsen of Denmark hold their trophies after defeating Robert Lindstedt of Sweden and Horia Tecau of Romania in their men's doubles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London...more
Jonathan Marray of Britain (R) and his partner Frederik Nielsen of Denmark hold their trophies after defeating Robert Lindstedt of Sweden and Horia Tecau of Romania in their men's doubles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Jonathan Marray of Britain (L) and his partner Frederik Nielsen of Denmark celebrate after defeating Robert Lindstedt of Sweden and Horia Tecau of Romania in their men's doubles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 7,...more
Jonathan Marray of Britain (L) and his partner Frederik Nielsen of Denmark celebrate after defeating Robert Lindstedt of Sweden and Horia Tecau of Romania in their men's doubles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams of the U.S. holds her trophy after defeating Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their women's final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams of the U.S. holds her trophy after defeating Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their women's final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their women's final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their women's final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada reacts during her girls' final tennis match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada reacts during her girls' final tennis match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Andy Murray of Britain (R) talks to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France after defeating him in their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Andy Murray of Britain (R) talks to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France after defeating him in their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Andy Murray of Britain slips during his men's semi-final tennis match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Andy Murray of Britain slips during his men's semi-final tennis match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France hits a return to Andy Murray of Britain during their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France hits a return to Andy Murray of Britain during their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Andy Murray of Britain reacts to breaking the serve of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in the fourth set during their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez more
Andy Murray of Britain reacts to breaking the serve of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in the fourth set during their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Andy Murray of Britain watches a shot by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Andy Murray of Britain watches a shot by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France hits a return to Andy Murray of Britain during their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Davy/Pool
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France hits a return to Andy Murray of Britain during their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Davy/Pool
Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to win the thrid set in his men's semi-final tennis match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to win the thrid set in his men's semi-final tennis match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts to winning the third set during his men's semi-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts to winning the third set during his men's semi-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Novak Djokovic of Serbia slips while trying to hit a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's semi-final match the Wimbledon championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Novak Djokovic of Serbia slips while trying to hit a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's semi-final match the Wimbledon championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Roger Federer of Switzerland (R) talks to Novak Djokovic of Serbia after defeating him in their men's semi-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Roger Federer of Switzerland (R) talks to Novak Djokovic of Serbia after defeating him in their men's semi-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Spectators sit under umbrellas on Murray Mound (also known as Henman Hill) for the men's semi-final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville more
Spectators sit under umbrellas on Murray Mound (also known as Henman Hill) for the men's semi-final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's semi-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's semi-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Angelique Kerber of Germany reacts during her women's semi-final match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the Wimbledon championships in London July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Angelique Kerber of Germany reacts during her women's semi-final match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the Wimbledon championships in London July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Prince William (R) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sit on Centre Court for the men's quarter-final match between Andy Murray of Britain and David Ferrer of Spain at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012....more
Britain's Prince William (R) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sit on Centre Court for the men's quarter-final match between Andy Murray of Britain and David Ferrer of Spain at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after defeating David Ferrer of Spain in their men's quarter-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after defeating David Ferrer of Spain in their men's quarter-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Spectators cheer from Murray Mound (also known as Henman Hill) during the men's quarter-final match between Andy Murray of Britain and David Ferrer of Spain at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Spectators cheer from Murray Mound (also known as Henman Hill) during the men's quarter-final match between Andy Murray of Britain and David Ferrer of Spain at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Florian Mayer of Germany reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Florian Mayer of Germany reacts during his men's quarter-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany slips during his men's singles match against Brian Baker of the U.S. at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany slips during his men's singles match against Brian Baker of the U.S. at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic hits a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. in their women's quarter-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic hits a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. in their women's quarter-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Richard Gasquet of France lays on the grass during his men's singles match against Florian Mayer of Germany at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Richard Gasquet of France lays on the grass during his men's singles match against Florian Mayer of Germany at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Spectators try to keep dry on Centre Court during the men's singles match between David Ferrer of Spain and Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Spectators try to keep dry on Centre Court during the men's singles match between David Ferrer of Spain and Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Ferrer of Spain serves to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Ferrer of Spain serves to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Ferrer of Spain (R) speaks to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina after defeating him in their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Ferrer of Spain (R) speaks to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina after defeating him in their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France checks on a line judge hit by the ball from a serve by Mardy Fish of the U.S. during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France checks on a line judge hit by the ball from a serve by Mardy Fish of the U.S. during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Francesca Schiavone of Italy spits out a tennis ball after holding it her mouth during her women's singles match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Francesca Schiavone of Italy spits out a tennis ball after holding it her mouth during her women's singles match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sabine Lisicki of Germany celebrates after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sabine Lisicki of Germany celebrates after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Viktor Troicki of Serbia slips during his men's singles match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Viktor Troicki of Serbia slips during his men's singles match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon championships in London July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Spectators sit on Court 18 for the women's singles match between Tamira Paszek of Austria and Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium at the Wimbledon championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Spectators sit on Court 18 for the women's singles match between Tamira Paszek of Austria and Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium at the Wimbledon championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium hits a return to Tamira Paszek of Austria during their women's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium hits a return to Tamira Paszek of Austria during their women's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Zheng Jie of China in their women's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Zheng Jie of China in their women's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Andy Murray of Britain slips during his men's singles match against Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus at the Wimbledon championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Andy Murray of Britain slips during his men's singles match against Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus at the Wimbledon championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Xavier Malisse of Belgium puts on his shirt during a break in his men's singles match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain at the Wimbledon championships in London June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Xavier Malisse of Belgium puts on his shirt during a break in his men's singles match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain at the Wimbledon championships in London June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic (L) leaves after shaking hands with Rafael Nadal of Spain after defeating him in their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic (L) leaves after shaking hands with Rafael Nadal of Spain after defeating him in their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rafael Nadal of Spain prepares to serves to Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rafael Nadal of Spain prepares to serves to Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Heather Watson of Britain (L) and her partner Laura Robson of Britain laugh during their women's doubles tennis match against Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Sabine Lisicki of Germany at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. ...more
Heather Watson of Britain (L) and her partner Laura Robson of Britain laugh during their women's doubles tennis match against Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Sabine Lisicki of Germany at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Mardy Fish of the U.S. serves to James Ward of Britain during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Mardy Fish of the U.S. serves to James Ward of Britain during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria during their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria during their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Jurgen Melzer of Austria celebrates after defeating Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Jurgen Melzer of Austria celebrates after defeating Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Spectators take photographs of the men's singles tennis match between Kei Nishikori of Japan and Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Spectators take photographs of the men's singles tennis match between Kei Nishikori of Japan and Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates defeating Lleyton Hewitt of Australia in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates defeating Lleyton Hewitt of Australia in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Gerry Janes (L) reads a copy of The Times and Sean Laidlaw of San Francisco reads a Harry Potter book during a rain delay at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Gerry Janes (L) reads a copy of The Times and Sean Laidlaw of San Francisco reads a Harry Potter book during a rain delay at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Next Slideshows
Olympic venues
A look at the stadiums and venues for the upcoming 2012 Olympic Games in London.
Best of the Tour de France
Highlights from the premiere cycling tournament, the Tour de France.
Best of Euro 2012
Spain beat Italy in the Euro 2012 soccer championship 4-0, the biggest victory margin in a World Cup or Euro final ever.
LeBron, Heat win NBA Finals
The Miami Heat win the NBA championship.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.