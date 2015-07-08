Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 8, 2015 | 5:20pm EDT

Best of Wimbledon

Richard Gasquet of France falls during his match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Richard Gasquet of France falls during his match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Richard Gasquet of France falls during his match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
1 / 45
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
2 / 45
Richard Gasquet of France falls to the floor after winning his match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Richard Gasquet of France falls to the floor after winning his match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Richard Gasquet of France falls to the floor after winning his match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
3 / 45
Spectators watch on Court 1 at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Spectators watch on Court 1 at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Spectators watch on Court 1 at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 45
A line judge gets hit by a shot from Novak Djokovic of Serbia as Marin Cilic of Croatia misses at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

A line judge gets hit by a shot from Novak Djokovic of Serbia as Marin Cilic of Croatia misses at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A line judge gets hit by a shot from Novak Djokovic of Serbia as Marin Cilic of Croatia misses at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne
Close
5 / 45
Serena Williams of the U.S.A. celebrates after winning her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Serena Williams of the U.S.A. celebrates after winning her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S.A. celebrates after winning her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 45
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts during her match against Serena Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts during her match against Serena Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts during her match against Serena Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 45
Line Judges on Court 1 at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Line Judges on Court 1 at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Line Judges on Court 1 at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
8 / 45
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts during her match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts during her match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts during her match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
9 / 45
Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates after winning her match against Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates after winning her match against Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates after winning her match against Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne
Close
10 / 45
A security guard during a rain delay on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. Picture taken with a fish eye lens REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A security guard during a rain delay on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. Picture taken with a fish eye lens REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A security guard during a rain delay on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. Picture taken with a fish eye lens REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
11 / 45
Novak Djokovic of Serbia embraces Kevin Anderson of South Africa after winning their match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Novak Djokovic of Serbia embraces Kevin Anderson of South Africa after winning their match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia embraces Kevin Anderson of South Africa after winning their match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
12 / 45
Groundstaff watch the math between Kevin Anderson of South Africa and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Groundstaff watch the math between Kevin Anderson of South Africa and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Groundstaff watch the math between Kevin Anderson of South Africa and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
13 / 45
Serena Williams of the U.S.A. lunges for a ball during her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Serena Williams of the U.S.A. lunges for a ball during her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S.A. lunges for a ball during her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
14 / 45
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning the second set during his match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning the second set during his match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning the second set during his match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
15 / 45
Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland celebrates after winning her match against Monica Niculescu of Romania at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland celebrates after winning her match against Monica Niculescu of Romania at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland celebrates after winning her match against Monica Niculescu of Romania at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
16 / 45
Richard Gasquet of France smashes his racket after losing the third set during his match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Richard Gasquet of France smashes his racket after losing the third set during his match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Richard Gasquet of France smashes his racket after losing the third set during his match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne
Close
17 / 45
Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after winning the first set of his match against Ivo Karlovic of Croatia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after winning the first set of his match against Ivo Karlovic of Croatia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after winning the first set of his match against Ivo Karlovic of Croatia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
18 / 45
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves during her match against Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves during her match against Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves during her match against Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
19 / 45
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia celebrates after winning her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Jelena Jankovic of Serbia celebrates after winning her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia celebrates after winning her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne
Close
20 / 45
Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia hits a shot through her legs during her match against Venus Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia hits a shot through her legs during her match against Venus Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia hits a shot through her legs during her match against Venus Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
21 / 45
Serena Williams of the U.S.A. reacts during her match against Heather Watson of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Serena Williams of the U.S.A. reacts during her match against Heather Watson of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S.A. reacts during her match against Heather Watson of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
22 / 45
Andy Murray of Britain's wedding ring is tied into his shoe laces during his match against Ivo Karlovic of Croatia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Andy Murray of Britain's wedding ring is tied into his shoe laces during his match against Ivo Karlovic of Croatia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Andy Murray of Britain's wedding ring is tied into his shoe laces during his match against Ivo Karlovic of Croatia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
23 / 45
Police officers observe a national minute's silence for victim's of the attacks in Tunisia a week ago at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Police officers observe a national minute's silence for victim's of the attacks in Tunisia a week ago at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Police officers observe a national minute's silence for victim's of the attacks in Tunisia a week ago at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
24 / 45
A spectator takes a selfie with Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic after she won her match against Sloane Stephens of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A spectator takes a selfie with Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic after she won her match against Sloane Stephens of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A spectator takes a selfie with Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic after she won her match against Sloane Stephens of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
25 / 45
Dustin Brown of Germany celebrates after winning his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Dustin Brown of Germany celebrates after winning his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Dustin Brown of Germany celebrates after winning his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
26 / 45
Gilles Simon (R) of France embraces Gael Monfils of France after defeating him in their match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Gilles Simon (R) of France embraces Gael Monfils of France after defeating him in their match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Gilles Simon (R) of France embraces Gael Monfils of France after defeating him in their match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
27 / 45
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France slips during his match against Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France slips during his match against Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France slips during his match against Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne
Close
28 / 45
Spectator stands on a mobility scooter to watch Court 16 at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Spectator stands on a mobility scooter to watch Court 16 at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Spectator stands on a mobility scooter to watch Court 16 at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
29 / 45
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his match against Robin Haase of the Netherlands at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his match against Robin Haase of the Netherlands at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his match against Robin Haase of the Netherlands at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne
Close
30 / 45
Lleyton Hewitt of Australia dives for the ball during his match against Jarkko Nieminen of Finland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Lleyton Hewitt of Australia dives for the ball during his match against Jarkko Nieminen of Finland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Lleyton Hewitt of Australia dives for the ball during his match against Jarkko Nieminen of Finland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
31 / 45
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan gestures during her match against Venus Williams of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan gestures during her match against Venus Williams of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan gestures during her match against Venus Williams of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne
Close
32 / 45
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a shot during his match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a shot during his match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a shot during his match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
33 / 45
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts after missing a point during her match against Timea Babos of Hungary at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts after missing a point during her match against Timea Babos of Hungary at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts after missing a point during her match against Timea Babos of Hungary at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
34 / 45
Kei Nishikori of Japan (L) waits to recieve a serve during his match against Simone Bolelli of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Kei Nishikori of Japan (L) waits to recieve a serve during his match against Simone Bolelli of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Kei Nishikori of Japan (L) waits to recieve a serve during his match against Simone Bolelli of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
35 / 45
Nick Kyrgios of Australia hugs a ball boy during his match against Richard Gasquet of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Nick Kyrgios of Australia hugs a ball boy during his match against Richard Gasquet of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Nick Kyrgios of Australia hugs a ball boy during his match against Richard Gasquet of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne
Close
36 / 45
Heather Watson of Britain keeps her eye on the ball during her match against Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Heather Watson of Britain keeps her eye on the ball during her match against Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Heather Watson of Britain keeps her eye on the ball during her match against Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
37 / 45
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a shot during her match against Denisa Allertova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a shot during her match against Denisa Allertova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a shot during her match against Denisa Allertova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
38 / 45
Venus Williams of the U.S.A. changes ends during her match against Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Venus Williams of the U.S.A. changes ends during her match against Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Venus Williams of the U.S.A. changes ends during her match against Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
39 / 45
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark serves during her match against Saisai Zheng of China at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark serves during her match against Saisai Zheng of China at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark serves during her match against Saisai Zheng of China at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne
Close
40 / 45
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria plays a shot through his legs during his match against Federico Delbonis of Argentina at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria plays a shot through his legs during his match against Federico Delbonis of Argentina at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria plays a shot through his legs during his match against Federico Delbonis of Argentina at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
41 / 45
A Ball boy gives Joao Sousa of Portugal his racket back during his match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A Ball boy gives Joao Sousa of Portugal his racket back during his match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A Ball boy gives Joao Sousa of Portugal his racket back during his match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
42 / 45
Kei Nishikori of Japan reacts after winning his match against Simone Bolelli of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Kei Nishikori of Japan reacts after winning his match against Simone Bolelli of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Kei Nishikori of Japan reacts after winning his match against Simone Bolelli of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
43 / 45
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a shot during her match against Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a shot during her match against Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a shot during her match against Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
44 / 45
A ball boy holds an umbrella during the match between Andy Murray of Britain and Ivo Karlovic of Croatia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A ball boy holds an umbrella during the match between Andy Murray of Britain and Ivo Karlovic of Croatia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A ball boy holds an umbrella during the match between Andy Murray of Britain and Ivo Karlovic of Croatia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Next Slideshows

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Jul 07 2015
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Jul 06 2015
Crash at Tour de France

Crash at Tour de France

Yellow jersey holder Fabian Cancellara and a couple of dozen riders hit the tarmac in a massive crash during the third stage.

Jul 06 2015
USA wins Women's World Cup

USA wins Women's World Cup

The United States, powered by a Carli Lloyd hat-trick in the game's opening 16 minutes, beat defending champions Japan 5-2 to win the Women's World Cup.

Jul 06 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast