Best of Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the trophy after winning his Men's Singles Final match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool
Serena Williams of the U.S.A celebrates after winning her Women's Final match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Sania Mirza of India celebrates after winning their Women's Doubles Final match against Elena Vesnina and Ekaterina Makarova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby...more
Roger Federer of Switzerland with the runner up trophy after losing his Men's Singles Final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams of the U.S.A shows off the trophy to spectators from a balcony on Centre Court after winning her Women's Final match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan...more
Novak Djokovic of Serbia shows off the trophy after winning his Men's Singles Final match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves during her match against Serena Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Novak Djokovic of Serbia changes his shirt during his Men's Singles Final match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Maria Sharapova of Russia wipes her face during her match against Serena Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams of the U.S.A. hits a shot during her match against Maria Sharapova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Garbine Muguruza of Spain falls to the floor after winning her match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Glyn Kirk/Pool
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves during her match against Serena Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Richard Gasquet of France falls during his match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Richard Gasquet of France falls to the floor after winning his match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Spectators watch on Court 1 at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A line judge gets hit by a shot from Novak Djokovic of Serbia as Marin Cilic of Croatia misses at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne
Serena Williams of the U.S.A. celebrates after winning her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts during her match against Serena Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Line Judges on Court 1 at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts during her match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates after winning her match against Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne
A security guard during a rain delay on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. Picture taken with a fish eye lens REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Novak Djokovic of Serbia embraces Kevin Anderson of South Africa after winning their match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Groundstaff watch the math between Kevin Anderson of South Africa and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Serena Williams of the U.S.A. lunges for a ball during her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland celebrates after winning her match against Monica Niculescu of Romania at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Richard Gasquet of France smashes his racket after losing the third set during his match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne
Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after winning the first set of his match against Ivo Karlovic of Croatia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves during her match against Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jelena Jankovic of Serbia celebrates after winning her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne
Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia hits a shot through her legs during her match against Venus Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Serena Williams of the U.S.A. reacts during her match against Heather Watson of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Andy Murray of Britain's wedding ring is tied into his shoe laces during his match against Ivo Karlovic of Croatia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police officers observe a national minute's silence for victim's of the attacks in Tunisia a week ago at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A spectator takes a selfie with Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic after she won her match against Sloane Stephens of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Dustin Brown of Germany celebrates after winning his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Gilles Simon (R) of France embraces Gael Monfils of France after defeating him in their match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France slips during his match against Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne
Spectator stands on a mobility scooter to watch Court 16 at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his match against Robin Haase of the Netherlands at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne
Lleyton Hewitt of Australia dives for the ball during his match against Jarkko Nieminen of Finland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan gestures during her match against Venus Williams of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a shot during his match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts after missing a point during her match against Timea Babos of Hungary at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Kei Nishikori of Japan (L) waits to recieve a serve during his match against Simone Bolelli of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Nick Kyrgios of Australia hugs a ball boy during his match against Richard Gasquet of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne
Heather Watson of Britain keeps her eye on the ball during her match against Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a shot during her match against Denisa Allertova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Venus Williams of the U.S.A. changes ends during her match against Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark serves during her match against Saisai Zheng of China at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria plays a shot through his legs during his match against Federico Delbonis of Argentina at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Ball boy gives Joao Sousa of Portugal his racket back during his match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Kei Nishikori of Japan reacts after winning his match against Simone Bolelli of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a shot during her match against Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A ball boy holds an umbrella during the match between Andy Murray of Britain and Ivo Karlovic of Croatia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
Remembering Srebrenica
Abandoned by their U.N. protectors toward the end of a 1992-95 war, 8,000 Muslim men and boys were executed by Bosnian Serb forces over five July days.
The families of Srebrenica
Thousands of women are still searching for the remains of their closest relatives 20 years after Europe's worst massacre since World War Two.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Women's World Cup parade
New York City celebrates the World Cup champs with a ticker-tape parade through Manhattan's famed Canyon of Heroes.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.