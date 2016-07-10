Best of Wimbledon

The gear of Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is seen on Court 4 during her match against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth SEARCH "WIMBLEDON CHAIRS"...more

The gear of Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is seen on Court 4 during her match against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth SEARCH "WIMBLEDON CHAIRS" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "THE WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES

Close