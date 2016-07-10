Best of Wimbledon
Britain's Andy Murray kisses the trophy as he celebrates winning the mens singles final against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Serena Williams celebrates winning her womens singles final match against Germany's Angelique Kerber REUTERS/Andy Rain/Pool
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning the mens singles final against Canada's Milos Raonic REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Serena Williams celebrates winning her womens singles final match against Germany's Angelique Kerber with the trophy REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Canada's Milos Raonic celebrates winning his match against Switzerland's Roger Federer. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Switzerland's Roger Federer lies on court after falling during his match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool
Canada's Milos Raonic looks on after Switzerland's Roger Federer fell during their match. REUTERS/Adam Davy/Pool
Serena Williams and Venus Williams celebrate winning their womens doubles final against Hungary's Timea Babos and Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova with the trophies REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Canada's Milos Raonic in action during the mens singles final against Great Britain's Andy Murray REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Venus Williams reacts during her match against Germany's Angelique Kerber. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates winning her match against Venus Williams. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning his match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Venus Williams reacts during her match against Germany's Angelique Kerber. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Germany's Angelique Kerber in action against Romania's Simona Halep. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams in action against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates winning her match against Romania's Simona Halep. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Reflection in a spectators glasses during Venus Williams's match against Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Venus Williams celebrates winning her match against Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Great Britain's Andy Murray celebrates during his match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
USA's Serena Williams reacts after slipping while the umpire looks on during her match against Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
The umpire inspects the court for water during Serena Williams match against Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova. REUTERS/Andy Couldridge
France's Lucas Pouille celebrates winning his match against Australia's Bernard Tomic. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The gear of Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is seen on Court 4 during her match against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth SEARCH "WIMBLEDON CHAIRS"...more
A spectator during Russia's Ekaterina Makarova against Russia's Elena Vesnina. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Switzerland's Roger Federer in action against USA's Steve Johnson. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
A spectator dressed as a strawberry on center court before the start of play. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova celebrates winning her match against Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro celebrates winning his match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A spectator on center court with a picture of USA's Venus and Serena Williams attached to her hat before the start of play. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in action against Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Germany's Angelique Kerber in action against Japan's Misaki Doi. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Romania's Simona Halep in action against USA's Madison Keys. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Canada's Milos Raonic celebrates during his match against Belgium's David Goffin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova remonstrates with the umpire during her match against USA's Sloane Stephens. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
USA's Sloane Stephens drops her racket during her match against Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A line judge on court 3 during the match between Russia's Ekaterina Makarova and Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych in action against Germany's Alexander Zverev. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Wimbledon officials look over the outside courts. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A spectator's hat. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Serbia's Novak Djokovic slips and drops his racket in his match against USA's Sam Querrey. REUTERS/Paul Childs
USA's Sam Querrey celebrates winning his match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Great Britain's Andy Murray reacts during his match against Australia's John Millman. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro serves against France's Lucas Pouille. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga during his match against USA's John Isner. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
A general view of spectators. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Croatia's Ivan Dodig in action during his match against Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych as a line judge protects himself from the ball. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Ball boys and ball girls wait to go onto a court. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Great Britain's Andy Murray poses for a selfie with a fan as he celebrates winning his match against Chinese Taipei's Yen-Hsun Lu, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Spectators struggle with umbrellas as rain delays play June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against France's Adrian Mannarino, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Switzerland's Roger Federer with Great Britain's Marcus Willis after winning their match. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
A spectator tries to see a match on an outside court, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Czech Republic's Radek Stepanek is helped up by a ball girl after slipping on court against Australia's Nick Kyrgios June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Germany's Dustin Brown in action against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Serena Williams in action against Switzerland's Amra Sadikovic, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A general view of USA's Serena Williams in action during her match against Switzerland's Amra Sadikovic. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fans celebrate Great Britain's James Ward winning a game against Serbia's Novak Djokovic, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Great Britain's Marcus Willis celebrates with friends after winning his match against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis. REUTERS/Paul Childs
