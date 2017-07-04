Best of Wimbledon
Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky in action during her first round match against Puerto Rico's Monica Puig. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Romania�s Simona Halep in action during her first round match against New Zealand�s Marina Erakovic. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Germany's Dustin Brown in action during his first round match against Portugal's Joao Sousa. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Belgium�s Elise Mertens in action during her first round match against USA�s Venus Williams. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Latvia�s Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning her first round match against Belarus� Aliaksandra Sasnovich. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Great Britain�s Cameron Norrie in action during his first round match against France�s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
General view of spectators resting at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Serbia�s Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Slovakia�s Martin Klizan. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Germany�s Daniel Brands plays a shot between his legs during his first round match against France�s Gael Monfils. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Spain�s David Ferrer in action during his first round match against France�s Richard Gasquet. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Russia�s Daniil Medvedev with Switzerland�s Stan Wawrinka after winning their first round match. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Canada�s Milos Raonic in action during his first round match against Germany�s Jan-Lennard Struff. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Next Slideshows
Germany wins Confederations Cup
Germany defeats Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup.
New Zealand wins America's Cup
A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter...
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
March of the Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate their second straight Stanley Cup championship with 650,000 fans.
MORE IN PICTURES
The Fourth of July
America celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, parades, hot dogs and patriotism.
Flooding in China
Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.
Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again
Joey Chestnut beats the competition to win the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island for the 10th time.
Latte art
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin is taking coffee art to the next level, creating miniature imitations of famous paintings on foamy cups of java at his central Seoul cafe.
Endgame in Mosul
Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.
Lunar robots put to test on Mount Etna
The rocky, windswept slopes of Europe's most active volcano are a proving ground for robots designed for a future mission to the moon.
Chanel's Parisian dreams
Karl Lagerfeld goes back to basics, presenting Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower inside the Grand Palais.
North Korea tests first ICBM
North Korea said it successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, which flew a trajectory that experts said could allow a weapon to hit the U.S. state of Alaska.
Closing in on Raqqa
Inside the U.S.-backed assault to capture the Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.