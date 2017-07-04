Edition:
Best of Wimbledon

Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky in action during her first round match against Puerto Rico's Monica Puig. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Romania�s Simona Halep in action during her first round match against New Zealand�s Marina Erakovic. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Germany's Dustin Brown in action during his first round match against Portugal's Joao Sousa. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Belgium�s Elise Mertens in action during her first round match against USA�s Venus Williams. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Latvia�s Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning her first round match against Belarus� Aliaksandra Sasnovich. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Great Britain�s Cameron Norrie in action during his first round match against France�s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
General view of spectators resting at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Serbia�s Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Slovakia�s Martin Klizan. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Germany�s Daniel Brands plays a shot between his legs during his first round match against France�s Gael Monfils. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Spain�s David Ferrer in action during his first round match against France�s Richard Gasquet. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Russia�s Daniil Medvedev with Switzerland�s Stan Wawrinka after winning their first round match. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Canada�s Milos Raonic in action during his first round match against Germany�s Jan-Lennard Struff. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
