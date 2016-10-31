Best of World Series
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo catches the ball on a deflection from catcher David Ross for an out on a foul ball by Cleveland Indians left fielder Carlos Santana in game five. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Fans of the Cleveland Indians react during during a game five watch party inside Progressive Field in Cleveland. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman delivers a pitch during the seventh inning in game five. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell dives safely into first base against Cleveland Indians first baseman Mike Napoli during the ninth inning in game four. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor congratulates third baseman Jose Ramirez for hitting a solo home run during the second inning in game four. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana dives to first base for a single against Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo during the sixth inning in game four. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians left fielder Rajai Davis celebrates with shortstop Francisco Lindor after game four. The Indians defeated the Cubs 7-2. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell completes a double play against Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor during the third inning in game four. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber reaches first base safely against Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo on a throwing error by Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant during the second inning in game four. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes celebrates after Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez struck out swinging to end the ninth inning in game three. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona signals for a pitching change against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning in game three. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell completes a double play against Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis during the fifth inning in game three. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon relieves starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks during the fifth inning in game three. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ben Zobrist hits a single in front of Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez during the second inning in game three. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez throws to first base for a double play against Cleveland Indians right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall during the second inning in game three. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs fans cheer after game two in Cleveland. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Zach McAllister and shortstop Francisco Lindor react against the Chicago Cubs in the 5th inning in game two. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor celebrates with center fielder Rajai Davis after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game one. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor is thrown out by Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross in the fifth inning in game one. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians fans hold up K signs for strikeouts by starting pitcher Corey Kluber in game one. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Carlos Santana is checked on by medical staff in the third inning in game one. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross to end the top of the 7th inning in game one. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez tags out Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor on a stolen base attempt in the third inning in game one. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
