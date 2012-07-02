BET Awards
Singer Mariah Carey speaks during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Mariah Carey speaks during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Chaka Khan performs during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Chaka Khan performs during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cissy Houston performs during a tribute to her late daughter, Whitney Houston, at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cissy Houston performs during a tribute to her late daughter, Whitney Houston, at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Kevin Hart reacts as he wins the award for best actor at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Kevin Hart reacts as he wins the award for best actor at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Host Samuel L. Jackson performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Host Samuel L. Jackson performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Melanie Fiona performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Melanie Fiona performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Kanye West performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Kanye West performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Chris Brown performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Chris Brown performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
A segment in memoriam for Donna Summer is performed at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
A segment in memoriam for Donna Summer is performed at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Nicki Minaj, winner of best female hip hop award, poses backstage at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Nicki Minaj, winner of best female hip hop award, poses backstage at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Kevin Hart poses with his award for best actor backstage at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Kevin Hart poses with his award for best actor backstage at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Best gospel winner Yolanda Adams poses at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Best gospel winner Yolanda Adams poses at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Director Spike Lee (L) congratulates singer Kanye West, who won the best group award, at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Director Spike Lee (L) congratulates singer Kanye West, who won the best group award, at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Kanye West and Jay-Z (R) accept the award for best group at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Kanye West and Jay-Z (R) accept the award for best group at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Willow and Jaden Smith at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Willow and Jaden Smith at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Singer Monica performs during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Monica performs during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Beyonce Knowles accepts her award for best R&B artist at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Beyonce Knowles accepts her award for best R&B artist at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Model Selita Ebanks poses as she arrives at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Model Selita Ebanks poses as she arrives at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Kerry Washington poses at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Kerry Washington poses at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Jamie Foxx poses at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Jamie Foxx poses at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Next Slideshows
Dior designs
Haute Couture Fall-Winter collections for French house Dior are presented in Paris.
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes divorce
Hollywood superstar couple Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes are planning to divorce, People magazine reported, citing Holmes' attorney.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity sightings.
Katy Perry movie premiere
Katy Perry performs at the premiere of her new movie, "Katy Perry: Part of Me."
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.