Pictures | Mon Jul 2, 2012 | 6:25pm EDT

BET Awards

<p>Singer Mariah Carey speaks during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Monday, July 02, 2012

<p>Chaka Khan performs during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Monday, July 02, 2012

<p>Cissy Houston performs during a tribute to her late daughter, Whitney Houston, at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Monday, July 02, 2012

<p>Kevin Hart reacts as he wins the award for best actor at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Monday, July 02, 2012

<p>Host Samuel L. Jackson performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Monday, July 02, 2012

<p>Melanie Fiona performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Monday, July 02, 2012

<p>Kanye West performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Monday, July 02, 2012

<p>Chris Brown performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Monday, July 02, 2012

<p>A segment in memoriam for Donna Summer is performed at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Monday, July 02, 2012

<p>Nicki Minaj, winner of best female hip hop award, poses backstage at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Monday, July 02, 2012

<p>Kevin Hart poses with his award for best actor backstage at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Monday, July 02, 2012

<p>Best gospel winner Yolanda Adams poses at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Monday, July 02, 2012

<p>Director Spike Lee (L) congratulates singer Kanye West, who won the best group award, at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Monday, July 02, 2012

<p>Kanye West and Jay-Z (R) accept the award for best group at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Monday, July 02, 2012

<p>Willow and Jaden Smith at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Monday, July 02, 2012

<p>Singer Monica performs during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Monday, July 02, 2012

<p>Beyonce Knowles accepts her award for best R&amp;B artist at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Monday, July 02, 2012

<p>Model Selita Ebanks poses as she arrives at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Monday, July 02, 2012

<p>Kerry Washington poses at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Monday, July 02, 2012

<p>Jamie Foxx poses at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Monday, July 02, 2012

