Mon Jun 30, 2014

BET Awards

Chris Brown performs "Loyal" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
Rapper Lil Wayne performs a medley during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
Nicki Minaj accepts the award for best female hip hop artist during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
Robin Thicke performs "Forever Love" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
The group Troop poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, June 30, 2014
Yolanda Adams performs "Jesus Is Love" during Lionel Richie's lifetime achievement tribute at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
Singer Chris Brown performs "Loyal" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
Rapper Lil Wayne performs a medley during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
August Alsina accepts the viewers choice award during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
Tyrese Gibson poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, June 30, 2014
Robin Thicke leaves the stage after performing "Forever Love," as a sign refers to his wife Paula Patton, during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
Iggy Azalea performs "Fancy" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
Kenya Moore poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, June 30, 2014
Iggy Azalea (L) performs with TI during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
The group Silk poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, June 30, 2014
Lionel Richie accepts the lifetime achievement award during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
Keke Palmer poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, June 30, 2014
Yolanda Adams performs "Jesus Is Love" during Lionel Richie's lifetime achievement tribute during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
Ledesi performs "Brick House" during Lionel Richie's lifetime achievement tribute at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
Nicki Minaj performs "Pills N Potions" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
Pharrell Williams accepts the award for video of the year for "Happy" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
Kerry Washington and Kevin Hart present the award for video of the year to Pharrell WIlliams (not pictured) during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
Usher performs a medley of songs during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
Chris Brown performs "Loyal" during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
Gary Owen and former boxer MikeTyson (R) present the award for best male hip hop artist during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
Jhene Aiko takes a bow after performing "The Worst" with John Legend during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
Eva Marcille poses backstage at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Monday, June 30, 2014
Lil Wayne performs during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
August Alsina is congratulated as he takes the stage to accept the award for best new artist during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
Tamela Mann accepts the award for best gospel artist during the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 30, 2014
