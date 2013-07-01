BET Awards
Janelle Monae performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actor Terrence Jenkins accepts the award for best movie for "Think Like A Man" at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
2 Chainz performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Chris Brown accepts the "fandemonium award" from Miami Heat NBA basketball player Dwayne Wade (R) at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Ciara performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Nicki Minaj performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Justin Timberlake and Charlie Wilson (L) perform at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Tamela Mann performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Stevie Wonder performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Jamie Foxx performs during a tribute to Charlie Wilson at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Miguel performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Jamie Foxx accepts the best actor award at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Young Jeezy performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Mariah Carey performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
R. Kelly performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
R. Kelly performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Chris Brown performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Miguel reaches out to the audience as he wins best male r&b/pop artist at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Chris Brown performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Chris Brown performs at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
NBA star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union arrive at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Terrence Howard arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Recording artist Ashanti arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Brandy arrives at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
