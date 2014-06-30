BET Awards red carpet
Ashanti arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
LeToya Luckett arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Naturi Naughton arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Omarion and Apryl Jones arrive at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
DJ Beverly Bond and musician Bazaar Royale arrive at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Tiwa Savage arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Tommy Davidson arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Floyd Mayweather and a guest arrive at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Gabi Wilson arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
(L to R) Rappers YG, Jeezy and DJ Mustard arrive at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
(L to R) Singer Tank, rapper Siya and singer Ginuwine arrive at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Terry and Rebecca Crews arrive at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Nelly arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Tameka "Tiny" Harris arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Nadia Buari arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Lil Mama arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Amber Rose arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Paris Hilton arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Singer Ginuwine arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Lionel Richie arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Claudia Jordan arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Singer and actress Zendaya strikes a pose as she arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
El DeBarge arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Demetria McKinney arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actor Stephen Bishop arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Latarsha Rose arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Singer and actor Ne-Yo arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Adrian Marcel arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Tinashe arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress and singer Keke Palmer arrives at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
