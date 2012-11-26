Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 26, 2012 | 10:35am EST

Betting on child jockeys

<p>Endiansyah Mohammad (C) warms up his horse on Kalaki beach outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. Dozens of Indonesian child jockeys compete in horse racing in Bima for the chance to win cash and cows for their families. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Endiansyah Mohammad (C) warms up his horse on Kalaki beach outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. Dozens of Indonesian child jockeys compete in horse racing in Bima for the chance to win cash and cows for their families. REUTERS/Beawiharta more

Monday, November 26, 2012

Endiansyah Mohammad (C) warms up his horse on Kalaki beach outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. Dozens of Indonesian child jockeys compete in horse racing in Bima for the chance to win cash and cows for their families. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
1 / 20
<p>Jockey lead their horses after washing them at Kalaki beach, outside Bima, Indonesia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Jockey lead their horses after washing them at Kalaki beach, outside Bima, Indonesia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Monday, November 26, 2012

Jockey lead their horses after washing them at Kalaki beach, outside Bima, Indonesia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
2 / 20
<p>A child jockey exercises his horse at Kalaki beach, outside Bima, Indonesia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A child jockey exercises his horse at Kalaki beach, outside Bima, Indonesia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Monday, November 26, 2012

A child jockey exercises his horse at Kalaki beach, outside Bima, Indonesia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
3 / 20
<p>A child jockey hugs his horse after finishing a race at Panda racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. Involving nearly 600 horses the races take place around a dusty, oval track nearly one mile in length. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A child jockey hugs his horse after finishing a race at Panda racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. Involving nearly 600 horses the races take place around a dusty, oval track nearly one mile in length. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Monday, November 26, 2012

A child jockey hugs his horse after finishing a race at Panda racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. Involving nearly 600 horses the races take place around a dusty, oval track nearly one mile in length. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
4 / 20
<p>The foot of child jockey is seen as he sits on his horse at Panda racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. The reward, for the winner is a handful of cash for his family, and glory for the jockey. The grand prize is one million rupiah - $100. Those who win their groups get two cows. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

The foot of child jockey is seen as he sits on his horse at Panda racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. The reward, for the winner is a handful of cash for his family, and glory for the jockey. The grand prize is one million rupiah -...more

Monday, November 26, 2012

The foot of child jockey is seen as he sits on his horse at Panda racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. The reward, for the winner is a handful of cash for his family, and glory for the jockey. The grand prize is one million rupiah - $100. Those who win their groups get two cows. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
5 / 20
<p>People watch a horse race at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

People watch a horse race at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Monday, November 26, 2012

People watch a horse race at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
6 / 20
<p>Endiansyah Mohammad (L) chats with friends before a race at Panda racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Endiansyah Mohammad (L) chats with friends before a race at Panda racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Monday, November 26, 2012

Endiansyah Mohammad (L) chats with friends before a race at Panda racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
7 / 20
<p>Child jockeys race their horses as a spectator runs beside them during the final race at the Panda horse field, on the outskirts of the town of Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Child jockeys race their horses as a spectator runs beside them during the final race at the Panda horse field, on the outskirts of the town of Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Monday, November 26, 2012

Child jockeys race their horses as a spectator runs beside them during the final race at the Panda horse field, on the outskirts of the town of Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
8 / 20
<p>Child jockeys wait for a race to start at a track on the outskirts of the town of Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Child jockeys wait for a race to start at a track on the outskirts of the town of Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Monday, November 26, 2012

Child jockeys wait for a race to start at a track on the outskirts of the town of Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
9 / 20
<p>A child jockey waits in the starting gates before a horse race outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A child jockey waits in the starting gates before a horse race outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Monday, November 26, 2012

A child jockey waits in the starting gates before a horse race outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
10 / 20
<p>A gambler collects his money after a win on a horse race at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A gambler collects his money after a win on a horse race at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Monday, November 26, 2012

A gambler collects his money after a win on a horse race at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
11 / 20
<p>A child jockey raises his hand after winning a race at Panda racetrack, outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A child jockey raises his hand after winning a race at Panda racetrack, outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Monday, November 26, 2012

A child jockey raises his hand after winning a race at Panda racetrack, outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
12 / 20
<p>Child jockeys race their horses at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Child jockeys race their horses at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Monday, November 26, 2012

Child jockeys race their horses at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
13 / 20
<p>A child jockey Herman Sarifudin prays before a horse race outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A child jockey Herman Sarifudin prays before a horse race outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Monday, November 26, 2012

A child jockey Herman Sarifudin prays before a horse race outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
14 / 20
<p>Spectators cheer during a race at Panda racetrack, outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Spectators cheer during a race at Panda racetrack, outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Monday, November 26, 2012

Spectators cheer during a race at Panda racetrack, outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
15 / 20
<p>A child jockey walks on the track at Panda racecourse outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A child jockey walks on the track at Panda racecourse outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Monday, November 26, 2012

A child jockey walks on the track at Panda racecourse outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
16 / 20
<p>A child jockey Herman Sarifudin is lifted up by his father in the starting gates before a horse race outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A child jockey Herman Sarifudin is lifted up by his father in the starting gates before a horse race outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Monday, November 26, 2012

A child jockey Herman Sarifudin is lifted up by his father in the starting gates before a horse race outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
17 / 20
<p>Child jockeys race their horses at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Child jockeys race their horses at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Monday, November 26, 2012

Child jockeys race their horses at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
18 / 20
<p>Child jockeys race their horses at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Child jockeys race their horses at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Monday, November 26, 2012

Child jockeys race their horses at a racetrack outside Bima, Indonesia, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
19 / 20
<p>Endiansyah Mohammad (L) talks to his teacher during class in Dompu, Indonesia, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Endiansyah Mohammad (L) talks to his teacher during class in Dompu, Indonesia, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Monday, November 26, 2012

Endiansyah Mohammad (L) talks to his teacher during class in Dompu, Indonesia, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
South Korea's toilet culture

South Korea's toilet culture

Next Slideshows

South Korea's toilet culture

South Korea's toilet culture

The Toilet Culture Park, the only one of its kind in the world, exhibits a variety of bowls from Korean traditional squat toilets to western bedpans.

Nov 23 2012
Black Friday

Black Friday

Scenes from the shopping frenzy known as Black Friday.

Nov 23 2012
Laughter is the best medicine

Laughter is the best medicine

Inspired by 'Patch' Adams, a group of clowns visit different hospitals throughout Slovenia 2-3 times a week.

Nov 21 2012
Rio's crack problem

Rio's crack problem

Municipal agents approach people showing signs of crack abuse during an operation to offer to send them to the shelters as part of efforts by authorities to end...

Nov 20 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast