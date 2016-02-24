Betting on Nevada
Donald Trump flexes his muscles as he talks with caucus participants while visiting a Nevada Republican caucus site at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ted Cruz speaks at a rally after the Nevada Republican caucuses in Las Vegas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
Donald Trump greets supporters after speaking after being declared by the television networks as the winner of the Nevada Republican caucuses at his caucus night rally in Las Vegas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A poster for Ted Cruz lies on the floor of his Nevada caucus night rally site as his supporters wait for him to appear in Las Vegas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
Donald Trump addresses supporters after being declared by the television networks as the winner of the Nevada Repulican caucuses at his caucus night rally in Las Vegas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Marco Rubio poses for a selfie with a supporter following a campaign event at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Ted Cruz greets caucusers waiting in a long line during a Nevada Republican caucus night appearance at Reed High School in Sparks, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover II
A voters checks on his preferred candidate as he casts his ballots during the Nevada Republican presidential caucus at Western High School in Las Vegas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
Voters sign in to cast their ballots during the Nevada Republican presidential caucus at Western High School in Las Vegas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
People stand in line waiting for the doors to open for the Nevada Republican presidential caucus at Western High School in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
Voters sign in to cast their ballots during the Nevada Republican presidential caucus at Western High School in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
A supporter yells as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event during the night of the Nevada Republican caucus at Lacks Enterprises in Grand Rapids, Michigan February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
People stand in line waiting for the doors to open for the Nevada Republican presidential caucus at Western High School in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
Elvis impersonator Paige Poole attends a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A caucus worker holds up a sign to direct voters to their respective table during Nevada Republican presidential caucus at Western High School in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
A participant photographs Ted Cruz speaking at a rally at Journey Community Church in Fernley, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover
Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters after speaking at a rally at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover II
Supporter and former electrician John Mendonca displays his home made electric sign for Marco Rubio before a campaign event at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Marco Rubio looks at information on his Senior Advisor Todd Harris' phone backstage before a campaign event on the night of the Nevada Republican caucus as Rubio campaigns at Lacks Enterprises in Grand Rapids, Michigan February 23, 2016....more
Jackson Buus of Reno, Nevada watches as Donald Trump signs autographs after speaking at a rally at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover II
Ben Carson speaks to reporters during a campaign stop in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Marco Rubio adjusts his hair before addressing a campaign rally at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Marco Rubio smiles as he greets supporters during a campaign event at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. The lipstick mark on his cheek is from a supporter's greeting. REUTERS/Chris Keane
