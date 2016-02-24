Edition:
Betting on Nevada

Donald Trump flexes his muscles as he talks with caucus participants while visiting a Nevada Republican caucus site at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Ted Cruz speaks at a rally after the Nevada Republican caucuses in Las Vegas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Donald Trump greets supporters after speaking after being declared by the television networks as the winner of the Nevada Republican caucuses at his caucus night rally in Las Vegas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A poster for Ted Cruz lies on the floor of his Nevada caucus night rally site as his supporters wait for him to appear in Las Vegas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Donald Trump addresses supporters after being declared by the television networks as the winner of the Nevada Repulican caucuses at his caucus night rally in Las Vegas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Marco Rubio poses for a selfie with a supporter following a campaign event at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Ted Cruz greets caucusers waiting in a long line during a Nevada Republican caucus night appearance at Reed High School in Sparks, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover II

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
A voters checks on his preferred candidate as he casts his ballots during the Nevada Republican presidential caucus at Western High School in Las Vegas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Voters sign in to cast their ballots during the Nevada Republican presidential caucus at Western High School in Las Vegas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
People stand in line waiting for the doors to open for the Nevada Republican presidential caucus at Western High School in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Voters sign in to cast their ballots during the Nevada Republican presidential caucus at Western High School in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
A supporter yells as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event during the night of the Nevada Republican caucus at Lacks Enterprises in Grand Rapids, Michigan February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
People stand in line waiting for the doors to open for the Nevada Republican presidential caucus at Western High School in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Elvis impersonator Paige Poole attends a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A caucus worker holds up a sign to direct voters to their respective table during Nevada Republican presidential caucus at Western High School in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
A participant photographs Ted Cruz speaking at a rally at Journey Community Church in Fernley, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters after speaking at a rally at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover II

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Supporter and former electrician John Mendonca displays his home made electric sign for Marco Rubio before a campaign event at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Marco Rubio looks at information on his Senior Advisor Todd Harris' phone backstage before a campaign event on the night of the Nevada Republican caucus as Rubio campaigns at Lacks Enterprises in Grand Rapids, Michigan February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Jackson Buus of Reno, Nevada watches as Donald Trump signs autographs after speaking at a rally at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover II

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Ben Carson speaks to reporters during a campaign stop in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Marco Rubio adjusts his hair before addressing a campaign rally at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Marco Rubio smiles as he greets supporters during a campaign event at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. The lipstick mark on his cheek is from a supporter's greeting. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
