Fri May 25, 2012

Between battles

<p>U.S. Army soldiers of 3/1 AD Task Force Bulldog react as they play video games inside the Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) room at Combat Outpost (COP) Boston in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>A U.S. soldier from Comanche Troop 3rd Squadron 4th Cavalry lists down soldiers doing pull-ups on a bar at the entrance of a mess hall in Forward Operating Base Connolly in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan March 5, 2012. Soldiers are required to do six pull-ups before every meal. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>A foreign soldier from the International Security Assistant Forces (ISAF) attends a Mardi Gras festival at a NATO base in Kabul February 21, 2012. There were feathered masks, glitter, cakes and -- guns: America's most raucous holiday was feted by NATO troops and their colleagues in Kabul in their heavily barricaded headquarters. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>U.S. Army Major Steven Potter M.D. (L) and Captain Kimberley Kubricht CRNA. of the 628 Forward Surgical Team do yoga during a break in a intensive care unit in Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>U.S. soldiers and contractors pray during a Gospel service at St. Michael's Chapel in Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>A U.S. soldier from Task Force Bronco, HHC 2-27 Infantry Battalion watches a movie on his laptop while resting inside a transit billeting tent in Forward Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Erik de Castro </p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>British Army soldiers box at the Patrol Base Jahan Zeb in a desert outside the town of Lashkar Gah in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>Canadian army soldiers sun bathe in Seprwan Ghar forward fire base the Panjwai district of Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>U.S. Army soldiers from 2nd Brigade Special Troops Battalion play touch football in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving at a military base in Zhari district in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Peter Andrews </p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>Shadows are cast on a mud compound wall by Afghan National Army soldiers playing volleyball at their base in Talibjan in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>U.S Army First Lieutenant Sean Snook from Concord, Massachusetts, and Alpha Company, 4th Brigade combat team,1-508, 82nd parachute infantry regiment tees off a golf ball at FOB Bullard in Zabul province, southern Afghanistan, February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>Members of U.S. 2/8 2nd battalion 8th Marines Regiment smoke cigars as they play cards at Camp Delhi in Helmand province, October 3, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>U.S. soldiers play with a remote control toy car at Delaram base in Nimroz province, southern Afghanistan, January 20, 2010. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>Dutch soldiers sit in front of a fire in the Baluchi pass in Uruzgan province, November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>U.S. Combat Medic Health Care Specialist Seantella Cottner of the 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division plays the saxophone in her Forward Aid Station tent on the Combat Operation Outpost (COP) McClain in Logar Province in Afghanistan, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>US Army personnel light candles during a Christmas Eve church service on Forward Operating Base Bostick in eastern Afghanistan, December 24, 2008. REUTERS/Bob Strong </p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>British soldiers jump into the Helmand river for a swim in the Sangin valley in the southern province of Helmand, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>U.S. army soldier Sgt Kaylon Ross from Task Force TF Yukon Charlie troops 1-40 CAV plays the guitar while his comrade jokes with an Afghan national army soldier at Wilderness FOB in Paktya province, Afghanistan, December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra </p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>A U.S. soldier suffering from combat stress waits for treatment at Combat Stress Control Clinic of 125 BSB Charlie Medical Company of Task Force Mustang at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank, in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST MILITARY HEALTH)</p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>U.S. Army soldiers from 2nd Brigade Special Troops Battalion play touch football in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving at a military base in Zhari district in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Peter Andrews (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: MILITARY CONFLICT)</p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>A U.S. soldier from 1-22 Infantry Battalion swings a golf club while playing in a makeshift mini-driving range with fellow U.S. and Afghan soldiers at Forward Operating base Ancop in Kandahar city in southern Afghanistan October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Erik de Castro (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: MILITARY SOCIETY)</p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>A U.S. Marine gives his comrade a haircut at Camp Leatherneck in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>A soldier of the U.S. Army National Guard 162 Engineer Company attached with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion of U.S. Marine Corps rests on a floor of Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored vehicle after his MRAP was hit by road side bomb, while providing a route clearance for a convoy delivering supplies to the remote U.S. Marine base in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, March 6, 2010. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

<p>U.S. soldiers from the NATO-led coalition force relax beside a basketball court as night falls at the Kandahar Air Field, Afghanistan, June 29, 2007. REUTERS/ Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Friday, May 25, 2012

