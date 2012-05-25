Between battles

A soldier of the U.S. Army National Guard 162 Engineer Company attached with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion of U.S. Marine Corps rests on a floor of Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored vehicle after his MRAP was hit by road side bomb, while providing a route clearance for a convoy delivering supplies to the remote U.S. Marine base in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, March 6, 2010. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov