Between Russia and Japan
Fishermen repair nets on the shore of the Okhotsk Sea on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 16, 2015. Russian residents of the island chain at the center of a dispute between Japan and Russia that has held up a treaty to formally end...more
A pig stands in the evening light on the beach to eat seaweed in Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 14, 2015. Ties have been soured since the waning days of the war, when Soviet forces seized the...more
A woman walks past a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kuril island of Kunashir September 17, 2015. In an effort to improve relations and narrow differences over the dispute, Japanese...more
Local teacher and journalist Gennadey Berezyuk, 63, sits in a hot volcanic spring pool outside Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 15, 2015. "If the Japanese had wanted to develop this territory,...more
Seagulls circle over an abandoned country house on the coast of the Okhotsk Sea outside Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 16, 2015. Japan calls the island dispute a barrier to closer economic...more
Boys play football after school in Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People stand on the deck of the Polaris ferry as it approaches the Southern Kurile island of Iturup September 13, 2015. "We invited Japanese to invest here to create a special economic zone, but they declined because they consider this as their own...more
A woman pushes a child on a tricycle at sunset in the center of Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman applies lipstick in a car that is parked at a beach facing a volcanic rock called Devil's Finger outside Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cows sit in the evening sun on a beach outside Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 14, 2015. The island lies just 15 km (9 miles) off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, which is visible...more
The rusty hulk of a ship is seen partly immersed in water off the coast of the Southern Kurile island of Shikotan September 14, 2015. "It is impossible to resolve the Northern Territories issue without dialogue between leaders," Abe told reporters on...more
Tourists walk past the volcanic rock formation of Cape Stolbchaty at the coast of the Okhotsk Sea outside Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A stray dog walks near a recently completed Orthodox church in Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The evening sun breaks through the trees behind a tombstone at a historical Japanese cemetery in Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Alexander Kisleiko, director of the Kurile Nature Reserve, poses for a picture on the coast of the Okhotsk Sea on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 16, 2015. "The Kuril Islands are a unique territory. There's not a place like it...more
Kunashir resident Sergey Ivanovich, 67, stands on the deck of the Polaris ferry on its way to the Southern Kurile island of Iturup September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman hangs up laundry in the center of Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Rusty scrap metal and a derelict car are seen piled up in the center of Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Pensioner Grigory Andreevich poses for a picture in his garden in the settlement of Otrada on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 15, 2015. "We don't have to argue about whether these islands are Japanese or Russian. We have to live...more
A truck drives on a road near the Mendeleev volcano outside Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile Island of Kunashir September 15, 2015. "In my opinion, the outcomes of the Second World War can in no way be revised. These days we...more
