Between Russia and Japan

Fishermen repair nets on the shore of the Okhotsk Sea on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 16, 2015. Russian residents of the island chain at the center of a dispute between Japan and Russia that has held up a treaty to formally end World War Two hope a diplomatic solution will lure tourists and investment to help refurbish rickety infrastructure. The Southern Kuriles are referred to in Japan as the Northern Territories.

Friday, September 25, 2015
Between Russia and Japan
A pig stands in the evening light on the beach to eat seaweed in Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 14, 2015. Ties have been soured since the waning days of the war, when Soviet forces seized the Pacific islands known in Russia as the Southern Kuriles, but which Japan calls the Northern Territories, and forced out 17,000 Japanese residents.

Friday, September 25, 2015
A pig stands in the evening light on the beach to eat seaweed in Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 14, 2015. Ties have been soured since the waning days of the war, when Soviet forces seized the Pacific islands known in Russia as the Southern Kuriles, but which Japan calls the Northern Territories, and forced out 17,000 Japanese residents. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman walks past a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kuril island of Kunashir September 17, 2015. In an effort to improve relations and narrow differences over the dispute, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to hold a summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly next Monday.

Friday, September 25, 2015
A woman walks past a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kuril island of Kunashir September 17, 2015. In an effort to improve relations and narrow differences over the dispute, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to hold a summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly next Monday. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Local teacher and journalist Gennadey Berezyuk, 63, sits in a hot volcanic spring pool outside Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 15, 2015. "If the Japanese had wanted to develop this territory, they would have come here long ago with their money. I think Russia would not have turned them down and we could have developed this region together," Berezyuk said in an interview. Asked about his wish for the future of Kunashir, he said: "We need to attract people to this island. We need to build, if not Disneyland, then something that will make people come here."

Friday, September 25, 2015
Local teacher and journalist Gennadey Berezyuk, 63, sits in a hot volcanic spring pool outside Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 15, 2015. "If the Japanese had wanted to develop this territory, they would have come here long ago with their money. I think Russia would not have turned them down and we could have developed this region together," Berezyuk said in an interview. Asked about his wish for the future of Kunashir, he said: "We need to attract people to this island. We need to build, if not Disneyland, then something that will make people come here." REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Seagulls circle over an abandoned country house on the coast of the Okhotsk Sea outside Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 16, 2015. Japan calls the island dispute a barrier to closer economic ties. Despite that, trade and investment between the two countries have grown as Japanese firms invest in the resource-rich Russian Far East, although not on the disputed islands.

Friday, September 25, 2015
Seagulls circle over an abandoned country house on the coast of the Okhotsk Sea outside Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 16, 2015. Japan calls the island dispute a barrier to closer economic ties. Despite that, trade and investment between the two countries have grown as Japanese firms invest in the resource-rich Russian Far East, although not on the disputed islands. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Boys play football after school in Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 14, 2015.

Friday, September 25, 2015
Boys play football after school in Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People stand on the deck of the Polaris ferry as it approaches the Southern Kurile island of Iturup September 13, 2015. "We invited Japanese to invest here to create a special economic zone, but they declined because they consider this as their own island," said a 64-year-old resident of the island, who gave only his first name, Nicolay.

Friday, September 25, 2015
People stand on the deck of the Polaris ferry as it approaches the Southern Kurile island of Iturup September 13, 2015. "We invited Japanese to invest here to create a special economic zone, but they declined because they consider this as their own island," said a 64-year-old resident of the island, who gave only his first name, Nicolay. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman pushes a child on a tricycle at sunset in the center of Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 15, 2015.

Friday, September 25, 2015
A woman pushes a child on a tricycle at sunset in the center of Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman applies lipstick in a car that is parked at a beach facing a volcanic rock called Devil's Finger outside Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 15, 2015.

Friday, September 25, 2015
A woman applies lipstick in a car that is parked at a beach facing a volcanic rock called Devil's Finger outside Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cows sit in the evening sun on a beach outside Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 14, 2015. The island lies just 15 km (9 miles) off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, which is visible on a clear day.

Friday, September 25, 2015
Cows sit in the evening sun on a beach outside Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 14, 2015. The island lies just 15 km (9 miles) off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, which is visible on a clear day. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The rusty hulk of a ship is seen partly immersed in water off the coast of the Southern Kurile island of Shikotan September 14, 2015. "It is impossible to resolve the Northern Territories issue without dialogue between leaders," Abe told reporters on Friday. "I plan to have talks with President Putin at the United Nations and hold a face-to-face discussion on the dispute."

Friday, September 25, 2015
The rusty hulk of a ship is seen partly immersed in water off the coast of the Southern Kurile island of Shikotan September 14, 2015. "It is impossible to resolve the Northern Territories issue without dialogue between leaders," Abe told reporters on Friday. "I plan to have talks with President Putin at the United Nations and hold a face-to-face discussion on the dispute." REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Tourists walk past the volcanic rock formation of Cape Stolbchaty at the coast of the Okhotsk Sea outside Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 16, 2015.

Friday, September 25, 2015
Tourists walk past the volcanic rock formation of Cape Stolbchaty at the coast of the Okhotsk Sea outside Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A stray dog walks near a recently completed Orthodox church in Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 17, 2015.

Friday, September 25, 2015
A stray dog walks near a recently completed Orthodox church in Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The evening sun breaks through the trees behind a tombstone at a historical Japanese cemetery in Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 14, 2015.

Friday, September 25, 2015
The evening sun breaks through the trees behind a tombstone at a historical Japanese cemetery in Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Alexander Kisleiko, director of the Kurile Nature Reserve, poses for a picture on the coast of the Okhotsk Sea on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 16, 2015. "The Kuril Islands are a unique territory. There's not a place like it anywhere in the world," he said, suggesting that the best way to preserve its nature was through cooperation with Japan and an international body like UNESCO. "If we manage to merge our natural park with the Shiretoko World Heritage Site (on the Japanese island of Hokkaido) and bring it under the auspices of UNESCO, then no one will be able to build any industry here, and we'll be able to preserve the nature here."

Friday, September 25, 2015
Alexander Kisleiko, director of the Kurile Nature Reserve, poses for a picture on the coast of the Okhotsk Sea on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 16, 2015. "The Kuril Islands are a unique territory. There's not a place like it anywhere in the world," he said, suggesting that the best way to preserve its nature was through cooperation with Japan and an international body like UNESCO. "If we manage to merge our natural park with the Shiretoko World Heritage Site (on the Japanese island of Hokkaido) and bring it under the auspices of UNESCO, then no one will be able to build any industry here, and we'll be able to preserve the nature here." REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Kunashir resident Sergey Ivanovich, 67, stands on the deck of the Polaris ferry on its way to the Southern Kurile island of Iturup September 12, 2015.

Friday, September 25, 2015
Kunashir resident Sergey Ivanovich, 67, stands on the deck of the Polaris ferry on its way to the Southern Kurile island of Iturup September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman hangs up laundry in the center of Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 14, 2015.

Friday, September 25, 2015
A woman hangs up laundry in the center of Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Rusty scrap metal and a derelict car are seen piled up in the center of Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 15, 2015.

Friday, September 25, 2015
Rusty scrap metal and a derelict car are seen piled up in the center of Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Pensioner Grigory Andreevich poses for a picture in his garden in the settlement of Otrada on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 15, 2015. "We don't have to argue about whether these islands are Japanese or Russian. We have to live according to the treaties that exist today. They afford us a peaceful co-existence and give us the possibilities to live together," he said in an interview, adding, "Kunashir is an island that stands out because of its beautiful nature and the people who live here are a part of this nature."

Friday, September 25, 2015
Pensioner Grigory Andreevich poses for a picture in his garden in the settlement of Otrada on the Southern Kurile island of Kunashir September 15, 2015. "We don't have to argue about whether these islands are Japanese or Russian. We have to live according to the treaties that exist today. They afford us a peaceful co-existence and give us the possibilities to live together," he said in an interview, adding, "Kunashir is an island that stands out because of its beautiful nature and the people who live here are a part of this nature." REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A truck drives on a road near the Mendeleev volcano outside Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile Island of Kunashir September 15, 2015. "In my opinion, the outcomes of the Second World War can in no way be revised. These days we are seeing such dangerous tendencies, and nothing good will come of that," Alexander Vygovsky, director of the House of Russian-Japanese Friendship, said about the ongoing dispute between Russia and Japan over the islands. "The visa-free exchange programme between Japan and Russia is based on cultural exchange. We are neighbors and because of this exchange, we get to know each other," he said about the work of his organization, adding, "We are two very different peoples with regards to language and culture, so getting to know each other means that geographical boundaries disappear."

Friday, September 25, 2015
A truck drives on a road near the Mendeleev volcano outside Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the main settlement on the Southern Kurile Island of Kunashir September 15, 2015. "In my opinion, the outcomes of the Second World War can in no way be revised. These days we are seeing such dangerous tendencies, and nothing good will come of that," Alexander Vygovsky, director of the House of Russian-Japanese Friendship, said about the ongoing dispute between Russia and Japan over the islands. "The visa-free exchange programme between Japan and Russia is based on cultural exchange. We are neighbors and because of this exchange, we get to know each other," he said about the work of his organization, adding, "We are two very different peoples with regards to language and culture, so getting to know each other means that geographical boundaries disappear." REUTERS/Thomas Peter
