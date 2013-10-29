Between two Sudans
A woman stands in front of her mosquito tent near a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei, October 28, 2013. Residents of the remote and disputed border region said they would press ahead with their own...more
Women wait to vote inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man pours drinking water at a former school near polling station in Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
An elderly man waits to vote inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman votes in a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An elderly woman waits to vote inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man (L) poses for photographs after voting, inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An elderly man walks out of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women wait to vote in front of a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman waits to vote in front of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A women gestures after she votes in front of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman sleeps as she waits to vote in front of a polling station in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A girl looks at a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman shows her ink-stained finger after casting her ballot at a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men wait to vote in front of a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man casts his ballot at a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman feeds her child in a school near a polling station during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men wait to vote in front of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women wave South Sudan's flags during a rally in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman waves to people arriving on vehicles in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A United Nations helicopter flies over the town of Abyei October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman stands in an abandoned building as she dries washed clothes near polling stations in the town of Abyei, ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman looks out of an abandoned building near polling stations in the town of Abyei, ahead of the referendum, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women wait in front of a polling station to vote during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman sits inside a mosquito tent near a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People wave as they arrive on vehicles in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women sing during a rally in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman holds part of a cross in a church damaged by a Sudan airforce airstrike few years ago in the town of Abyei October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman holds part of a cross in a church damaged by a Sudanese airforce airstrike a few years ago in the town of Abyei October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A view of the Abyei state from a plane October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
