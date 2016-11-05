Edition:
Beyonce and Jay Z for Hillary

Hillary Clinton joins Jay Z and Beyonce onstage at a campaign concert in Cleveland, Ohio, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Hillary Clinton is joined by Beyonce. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
Jay Z and Beyonce share a kiss before Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
News cameras cover Jay Z performing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Jay Z and Beyonce perform. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A supporter listens to Hillary Clinton speak. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Beyonce and Jay Z perform. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Audience members listen to a free campaign concert featuring Jay Z and Beyonce. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
News cameras cover Jay Z performing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
