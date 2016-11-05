Beyonce and Jay Z for Hillary
Hillary Clinton joins Jay Z and Beyonce onstage at a campaign concert in Cleveland, Ohio, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton is joined by Beyonce. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jay Z and Beyonce share a kiss before Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
News cameras cover Jay Z performing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jay Z and Beyonce perform. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Hillary Clinton speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter listens to Hillary Clinton speak. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Beyonce and Jay Z perform. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Audience members listen to a free campaign concert featuring Jay Z and Beyonce. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
News cameras cover Jay Z performing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Paris migrant camp dismantled
Authorities transfer thousands of migrants from a makeshift camp outside Stalingrad metro station to reception centers in France.
Turkey's media crackdown
Since the attempted coup, 170 newspapers, magazines, television stations and news agencies have been shut down, leaving 2,500 journalists unemployed, Turkey's...
Life after the Calais Jungle
Migrants adjust to a new life near Nantes, France, after being resettled last week from the Calais "Jungle" camp.
The death of Walter Scott
The murder trial of white former policeman, Michael Slager, for fatally shooting unarmed black motorist Walter Scott has put the city of Charleston, South...
MORE IN PICTURES
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.