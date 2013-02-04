Edition:
Pictures | Sun Feb 3, 2013 | 9:25pm EST

Beyonce at halftime

<p>Beyonce performs during the half time show in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Sunday, February 03, 2013

<p>Beyonce performs during half-time show of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Sunday, February 03, 2013

<p>Beyonce, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland of the former group Destiny's Child perform in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Sunday, February 03, 2013

<p>Beyonce performs during the half-time show of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Sunday, February 03, 2013

<p>Beyonce performs during the halftime show in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Sunday, February 03, 2013

<p>Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform during the half-time show of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Sunday, February 03, 2013

<p>Beyonce performs during the half-time show of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Sunday, February 03, 2013

<p>Beyonce performs during the half time show in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Sunday, February 03, 2013

<p>Beyonce performs during the half-time show of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Sunday, February 03, 2013

<p>Beyonce performs during the half-time show of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

Sunday, February 03, 2013

<p>Beyonce performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Sunday, February 03, 2013

<p>Beyonce performs during the halftime show in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Sunday, February 03, 2013

<p>Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform during the half-time show of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

Sunday, February 03, 2013

<p>Beyonce performs during the half time show in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Sunday, February 03, 2013

<p>Beyonce performs during the half-time show of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Sunday, February 03, 2013

<p>Beyonce performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Sunday, February 03, 2013

<p>Beyonce performs during the half time show in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Sunday, February 03, 2013

<p>Beyonce performs during the half time show in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Sunday, February 03, 2013

<p>Beyonce performs during the halftime show in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Sunday, February 03, 2013

