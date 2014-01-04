Edition:
Beyonce on top

<p>Members of Destiny's Child, (L-R) LeToya, LaTavia, Kelly and Beyonce, pose with the three Lady of Soul Awards they won at the 1998 Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards program in Santa Monica, Calif., September 4, 1998. REUTERS</p>

<p>Destiny's Child (L-R) Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland, perform during the Brit Awards at the Earls Court arena in London, February 26, 2001. REUTERS</p>

<p>Kelly Rowland (L), Beyonce Knowles (C), and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child pose after a performance on NBC's Today Show in New York, May 11, 2001. REUTERS</p>

<p>Singer Mariah Carey (L), Italian designer Donatella Versace (C) and singer Beyonce Knowles (R) poses for the photographers before the Versace Spring/summer 2004 show in Milan, October 4, 2003. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela poses for photographers with singers Beyonce Knowles (C) and Annie Lennox (R) during a visit to Robben Island Prison near Cape Town, November 28, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

<p>Beyonce holds the five Grammy awards she won at the 46th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Supermodel Naomi Campbell (C), singer Beyonce Knowles and supermodel Veronica Webb (R) walk the runway together at the Fashion Relief fashion show in New York, September 16, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Beyonce (R) performs with rapper Jay-Z at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>The cast of "Dreamgirls," (L-R) Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson, Beyonce Knowles and Jamie Foxx, pose backstage at the 64th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. January 15, 2007. "Dreamgirls" won the award for Best Comedy or Musical and cast members Eddie Murphy and Jennifer Hudson won awards for best performance in a supporting role. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Beyonce Knowles, who is the cover model of the 2007 "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit issue, poses next to a poster of the cover at a press event in Los Angeles, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Beyonce performs at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

<p>Beyonce Knowles (L) performs with Tina Turner (R) at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Beyonce sings to President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle during their first dance of the evening at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Beyonce, dressed in House of Dereon, arrives at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Beyonce (R) performs "Single Ladies" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Taylor Swift (R) finishes her previously interrupted acceptance speech for best female video as Beyonce watches at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. Beyonce had been announced as the winner of the award for video of the year. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Singer Beyonce smiles as she makes an appearance at the Macy's department store to promote her new fragrance Heat in New York, February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Beyonce announces her pregnancy by rubbing her stomach after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Beyonce Knowles (R) holds hands with her mother Tina Knowles on the catwalk after the launch of their first collection, The House of Dereon, at Selfridges, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Recording artists Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool</p>

<p>Beyonce performs during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Beyonce (R), Michelle Williams (C), and Kelly Rowland of the former group Destiny's Child perform in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Beyonce (L) and her husband rapper Jay-Z walk as they leave their hotel in Havana, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

<p>Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional R&amp;B Performance for "Love On Top" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

