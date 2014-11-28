Bhopal - 30 years on

Five-year-old Saagar, who suffers from mental and physical disabilities is held by his mother Komal, as she poses for a picture at their house in a slum in Bhopal November 12, 2014. Saagar receives treatment at a rehabilitation center supported by...more

Five-year-old Saagar, who suffers from mental and physical disabilities is held by his mother Komal, as she poses for a picture at their house in a slum in Bhopal November 12, 2014. Saagar receives treatment at a rehabilitation center supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal which only treats families they believe have been affected by the Union Carbide gas leak 30 years ago. There has, however, been no long-term epidemiological research which conclusively proves that birth defects are directly related to the drinking of the contaminated water. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close