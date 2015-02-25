Bibi and Barack
U.S. President Barack Obama listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to the media from the Colonnade outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) view an Iron Dome missile defense battery at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks on the phone with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in the Oval Office in this September 28, 2012 White House handout photograph. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
U.S. President Barack Obama hugs Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion International Airport Airport in Tel Aviv March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama walks down Cross Hall with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to make joint statements in the East Room of the White House in Washington September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observe a technology display as they tour a technology expo at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama shares a laugh with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an official state dinner hosted by Israel's President Shimon Peres (not pictured) in Jerusalem, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama views the Dead Sea Scrolls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, March 21, 2013. Also pictured are Director of the Museum, James Snyder (R) and Yitzhak Molcho (L), Senior Advisor...more
U.S. President Barack Obama pauses for a moment as he lays a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance during his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, March 22, 2013. Pictured behind Obama are (L-R) Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, Israeli...more
U.S. President Barack Obama participates in a farewell ceremony with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Shimon Peres at Tel Aviv International Airport, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations in New York September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama (C) walks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nd L), Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (2nd R), Jordan's King Abdullah II (R) and then Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak through Cross Hall on their way to the...more
U.S. President Barack Obama walks on the red carpet with Israel's President Shimon Peres and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an official welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren...more
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
Train crash in California
A commuter train slams into a tractor trailer during morning rush hour in Oxnard, California.
Faces of war
Portraits of Ukrainian servicemen.
HIV and positive
Zambia's Chikuni Mission run an empowerment project for HIV-AIDS patients offering training and assistance in crop-growing and animal rearing, as well as...
Taking on Boko Haram
The "Flintlock" manoeuvres unfold as African states prepare a task force to take on Boko Haram.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.