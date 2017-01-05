Edition:
Bidding for tuna at Tsukiji

Wholesalers check the quality of fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auction in Tokyo, Japan, January 5, 2017. In Japan, food supplies sold to wholesalers during the first auction of the year often fetch higher prices than in the actual market. The high bid is considered auspicious for trade and business in the new year. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A wholesaler checks the quality of fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auction. A popular sushi restaurant in Tokyo, Sushizanmai, purchased a 212 kilogram bluefin tuna for 72 million yen (614,016 USD) at Japan's iconic Tsukiji fish market during its first auction of the year on Thursday. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wholesalers check the quality of frozen tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market. The price for the tuna, caught off the coast of Oma in Aomori prefecture, north of Japan, is one of the highest, and surpasses his bid last year, which was at 14 million yen. But it is not the highest-ever bid which was made in 2013, when Kiyomura Corp purchased a bluefin tuna for 155 million yen. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A wholesaler shows a hand sign to an auctioneer during the New Year's auction of frozen tuna. Though the auction kick-started the year energetically, fishmongers expressed disappointment over the planned relocation of the world's largest fish market that was halted last year due to concerns over toxic pollution at its proposed new home. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Kiyomura Co's President Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, poses with a 212 kg (467 lbs) bluefin tuna at his sushi restaurant outside Tsukiji fish market. Kiyoshi Kimura won the first bid for the sixth consecutive year. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An auctioneer (R) raises his hand as he starts the New Year's auction of the frozen tuna. The relocation of Tsukiji, which was initially scheduled last November, has affected construction for a road linking to an athlete's village for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games. The Tokyo government has left fish-sellers at the 80-year old market in a limbo while they wait for results of environmental tests. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wholesalers check the quality of fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market. Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market is also a hot tourist attraction with millions thronging the inner and outer markets, and the surrounding sushi restaurants every year. While the outer markets and sushi restaurants are due to remain where they currently are, the inner market and the popular auctions will be moved and are expected to be no longer accessible to tourists at their new destination. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wholesalers check the quality of frozen tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Auctioneers raise their hands as they start the New Year's auction of the frozen tuna. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A wholesaler checks the quality of fresh tuna. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Kiyomura Co's President Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants Sushi Zanmai, is surrounded by media as he speaks next to a 212 kg (467 lbs) bluefin tuna that he won at auction for 74 million yen (633,000 USD). REUTERS/Issei Kato

