Bieber's hair
Singer Justin Bieber arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Canadian singer, songwriter and actor Justin Bieber looks on at a musical event hosted by Calvin Klein Jeans in Hong Kong June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Canadian singer Justin Bieber arrives for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer Justin Bieber poses during Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Studios in Culver City, California March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber is pictured in police custody in Miami Beach, Florida January 23, 2014 in this Miami Beach Police Department handout released to Reuters on March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept./Handout via Reuters
Canadian teen pop singer Justin Bieber is shown in this combo of booking photos provided by the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department in Miami, Florida January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation...more
Singer Justin Bieber poses at the premiere of the documentary "Justin Bieber's Believe" in Los Angeles, California December 18, 2013. The documentary opens in the U.S. on December 25. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Justin Bieber performs during his Latin America tour concert at the Jockey Club in Asuncion November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs on stage during a concert as part of his "Believe" World Tour at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs on stage during the "I Believe Tour" in Helsinki April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva
Singer Justin Bieber arrives for the TeenChoice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Recording artist Justin Bieber looks on during the second half of the 2011 BBVA All-Star Celebrity basketball game as a part of the NBA All-Star basketball weekend in Los Angeles, February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs at Madison Square Garden in New York August 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Justin Bieber of Canada gestures during a photocall in Madrid November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Singer Justin Bieber poses for a portrait in New York, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Maternity fashion
Kim Kardashian is the latest pregnant celebrity to step out on the red carpet.
MTV Video Music Awards red carpet
Stars arrive for the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
MTV Video Music Awards
Highlights from the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
New direction for One Direction
Hugely successful boy band One Direction will take a year-long break next year so that members can pursue separate interests.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.