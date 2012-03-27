Bienvenido Pope Benedict
Pope Benedict XVI's shoes are seen before he leaves for Cuba, at the Guanajuato airport in Sila, Mexico, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Pope Benedict XVI's shoes are seen before he leaves for Cuba, at the Guanajuato airport in Sila, Mexico, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People wave flags while Pope Benedict XVI is being driven around the streets of Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
People wave flags while Pope Benedict XVI is being driven around the streets of Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A man receives communion during a mass led by Pope Benedict XVI in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A man receives communion during a mass led by Pope Benedict XVI in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Pope Benedict XVI wears a sombrero, a traditional Mexican hat, while being driven through the crowd before officiating a mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI wears a sombrero, a traditional Mexican hat, while being driven through the crowd before officiating a mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Women wave flags during Pope Benedict's meeting with children in front of the State Government building "Casa del Conde Rul" in Guanajuato, Mexico, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Women wave flags during Pope Benedict's meeting with children in front of the State Government building "Casa del Conde Rul" in Guanajuato, Mexico, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Benedict XVI looks on during a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Benedict XVI looks on during a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Members of the Order of Malta arrive at the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square before a mass is celebrated by Pope Benedict XVI in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Members of the Order of Malta arrive at the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square before a mass is celebrated by Pope Benedict XVI in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man reads a newspaper with a picture of Pope Benedict XVI on the cover in downtown Leon, Mexico, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A man reads a newspaper with a picture of Pope Benedict XVI on the cover in downtown Leon, Mexico, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
People wave flags while Pope Benedict XVI is being driven around the streets of Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
People wave flags while Pope Benedict XVI is being driven around the streets of Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
An altar boy drinks as he waits for the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI in Leon, March 23, 2012. . REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
An altar boy drinks as he waits for the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI in Leon, March 23, 2012. . REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Pope Benedict XVI blesses a baby while being driven through the crowd before officiating mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI blesses a baby while being driven through the crowd before officiating mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A man has a haircut outside a house with a poster seen on a door, welcoming Pope Benedict XVI on his visit to Cuba, in Havana, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man has a haircut outside a house with a poster seen on a door, welcoming Pope Benedict XVI on his visit to Cuba, in Havana, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Bishops stand together before the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI prior to a mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Bishops stand together before the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI prior to a mass in Silao, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Pope Benedict XVI celebrates mass at the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers
Pope Benedict XVI celebrates mass at the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers
A group of nuns wait on a street for Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico in Leon, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A group of nuns wait on a street for Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico in Leon, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Pope Benedict XVI leads a mass in Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Pool
Pope Benedict XVI leads a mass in Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Pool
Faithfuls wave Vatican flags on a car while they wait for Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico, in Leon, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Faithfuls wave Vatican flags on a car while they wait for Pope Benedict XVI during his visit to Mexico, in Leon, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Pope Benedict XVI attends a meeting with prelates in the yard of Colegio di Miraflores in Leon, Mexico, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI attends a meeting with prelates in the yard of Colegio di Miraflores in Leon, Mexico, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A priest takes a picture of bishops as Pope Benedict XVI arrives to celebrate a mass in Silao, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A priest takes a picture of bishops as Pope Benedict XVI arrives to celebrate a mass in Silao, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
People wave flags during a welcoming ceremony to mark the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI at the Antonio Maceo International Airport in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
People wave flags during a welcoming ceremony to mark the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI at the Antonio Maceo International Airport in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Faithful cheer while waiting for Pope Benedict XVI to arrive prior to a mass in Silao, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Faithful cheer while waiting for Pope Benedict XVI to arrive prior to a mass in Silao, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
An image of Pope Benedict XVI is seen at Havana's cathedral lit by Italian artist Gaspare di Caro, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
An image of Pope Benedict XVI is seen at Havana's cathedral lit by Italian artist Gaspare di Caro, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Believers gather outside the sanctuary of the Virgin of Charity of El Cobre during a visit by Pope Benedict XVI in El Cobre village, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Believers gather outside the sanctuary of the Virgin of Charity of El Cobre during a visit by Pope Benedict XVI in El Cobre village, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Pope Benedict XVI (L) celebrates a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Benedict XVI (L) celebrates a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Next Slideshows
London landscapes
Street scenes from the British capital which will host the Olympics Games this summer.
Life in the new Greece
Scenes from the new reality of post-austerity Greece.
A day at the beach in Somalia
A sunny day on Lido beach is interrupted by the armed arrest of an Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab member.
Balinese new year
Nyepi marks the Balinese new year, where people stay at home to meditate in silence and darkness.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.