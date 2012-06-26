Edition:
Big Ben's name change

<p>Light trails shine from a passing bus in front of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in London, November 17, 2011. The landmark Big Ben clock tower will be renamed "Elizabeth Tower" to mark Queen Elizabeth's 60th year on the throne. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Fireworks explode behind The Big Ben clock tower during New Year celebrations in London January 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>The Big Ben clock tower is pictured behind a sculpture in London May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>A bus crosses Waterloo bridge in front of the Houses of Parliament during a misty morning in London April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>A man is reflected next to Big Ben on a wet pavement during a rainy day in central London August 4, 2011. The picture has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Newlyweds pose for photographs underneath Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

<p>Miss England Alize Mounter has her dress adjusted as she poses for photographers in front of the Houses of Parliament and the Big Ben clocktower in London October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

<p>Soldiers from 16 Air Assault Brigade which deployed to Helmand from October 2010 to April 2011, march into Parliament for a reception with the All Party Parliamentary Group for the Armed Forces, in London June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

<p>Abseilers with the company Taskmasters UK gesture while conducting a survey of the glass on the clock faces of Big Ben, 70 metres (230 feet) above the ground at the Houses of Parliament in London August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

<p>A Google employee holds up a mobile phone to demonstrate how the new Goggles application recognises Big Ben as seen from Westminster Bridge in central London December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

<p>The Big Ben Clock Tower is seen through a telescope in London April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament are pictured behind the Revolving Torsion fountain in the Gabo Fountain Garden at St. Thomas' Hospital in London April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Demonstrators form a human pyramid during a protest in parliament square in London April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Cyclists pass the Big Ben during the final stage of the Tour of Britain cycling race in London, September 4, 2005. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Two life-size figures of Star Wars 'Stormtrooper' characters, promoting an exhibition of the film series, are seen near the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben clock tower in central London October 19, 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

