Pictures | Mon Apr 27, 2015

Big blow-ups

Children play on an inflatable replica of Stonehenge at a public park in Mostoles, Spain, April 27, 2015. The piece, entitled "Sacrilege", is an interactive artwork by British artist Jeremy Deller, and it represents the megalithic monument of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Children play on an inflatable replica of Stonehenge at a public park in Mostoles, Spain, April 27, 2015. The piece, entitled "Sacrilege", is an interactive artwork by British artist Jeremy Deller, and it represents the megalithic monument of Stonehenge.

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Children play on an inflatable replica of Stonehenge at a public park in Mostoles, Spain, April 27, 2015. The piece, entitled "Sacrilege", is an interactive artwork by British artist Jeremy Deller, and it represents the megalithic monument of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A floating sea turtle sculpture named 'Alpha Turtle', featuring a black and white rendering of coral reef structures, is pictured in front of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A floating sea turtle sculpture named 'Alpha Turtle', featuring a black and white rendering of coral reef structures, is pictured in front of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, August 15, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, August 14, 2014
A floating sea turtle sculpture named 'Alpha Turtle', featuring a black and white rendering of coral reef structures, is pictured in front of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An giant inflatable figure in the shape of a pink river dolphin floats offshore of the Ponta Negra beach along the Amazon river in Manaus, Brazil July 27, 2014, part of a campaign to halt the killing of the dolphin. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An giant inflatable figure in the shape of a pink river dolphin floats offshore of the Ponta Negra beach along the Amazon river in Manaus, Brazil July 27, 2014, part of a campaign to halt the killing of the dolphin.

Reuters / Sunday, July 27, 2014
An giant inflatable figure in the shape of a pink river dolphin floats offshore of the Ponta Negra beach along the Amazon river in Manaus, Brazil July 27, 2014, part of a campaign to halt the killing of the dolphin. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A giant inflated beach ball sits on the sand at Blackpool Beach in Blackpool, northern England August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A giant inflated beach ball sits on the sand at Blackpool Beach in Blackpool, northern England August 15, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
A giant inflated beach ball sits on the sand at Blackpool Beach in Blackpool, northern England August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A giant inflatable "golden toad", which represents wealth and good fortune in traditional Chinese culture, is seen floating on a lake at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A giant inflatable "golden toad", which represents wealth and good fortune in traditional Chinese culture, is seen floating on a lake at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, July 19, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, July 19, 2014
A giant inflatable "golden toad", which represents wealth and good fortune in traditional Chinese culture, is seen floating on a lake at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Giant inflatable rabbits are pictured on the shore of Sydney harbor on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Giant inflatable rabbits are pictured on the shore of Sydney harbor on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, May 23, 2014
Giant inflatable rabbits are pictured on the shore of Sydney harbor on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A man walks between giant inflatable soccer balls marked with red crosses placed by members of non-governmental organization Rio de Paz (Rio Peace) during a protest before the World Cup in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

A man walks between giant inflatable soccer balls marked with red crosses placed by members of non-governmental organization Rio de Paz (Rio Peace) during a protest before the World Cup in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil June 3, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 03, 2014
A man walks between giant inflatable soccer balls marked with red crosses placed by members of non-governmental organization Rio de Paz (Rio Peace) during a protest before the World Cup in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves
Argentina's fans celebrate around an inflatable balloon representing Christ the Redeemer after their team won the 2014 World Cup semi-finals against the Netherlands in Buenos Aires, Argentina July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

Argentina's fans celebrate around an inflatable balloon representing Christ the Redeemer after their team won the 2014 World Cup semi-finals against the Netherlands in Buenos Aires, Argentina July 9, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Argentina's fans celebrate around an inflatable balloon representing Christ the Redeemer after their team won the 2014 World Cup semi-finals against the Netherlands in Buenos Aires, Argentina July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
Gallery staff stand next to "Love Me", an inflatable pig with wings, by South Korean artist Choi Jeong-hwa, during a preview of the Art Stage Singapore in Singapore January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Gallery staff stand next to "Love Me", an inflatable pig with wings, by South Korean artist Choi Jeong-hwa, during a preview of the Art Stage Singapore in Singapore January 15, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2014
Gallery staff stand next to "Love Me", an inflatable pig with wings, by South Korean artist Choi Jeong-hwa, during a preview of the Art Stage Singapore in Singapore January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The giant inflatable Rubber Duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats on the Parramatta River in Western Sydney, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The giant inflatable Rubber Duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats on the Parramatta River in Western Sydney, January 10, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2014
The giant inflatable Rubber Duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats on the Parramatta River in Western Sydney, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Visitors walk next to inflatable plastic balloons, part of the "Dots Obsession" exhibition created by Japanese pop artist Yayoi Kusama in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Visitors walk next to inflatable plastic balloons, part of the "Dots Obsession" exhibition created by Japanese pop artist Yayoi Kusama in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 17, 2013.

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2013
Visitors walk next to inflatable plastic balloons, part of the "Dots Obsession" exhibition created by Japanese pop artist Yayoi Kusama in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Los Angeles City Hall stands behind Exxopolis, an inflatable walk-in luminarium at Grand Park in Los Angeles, California, September 7, 2013. The inflatable walk-in luminarium, designed by Architects of Air, creates a maze of winding paths and domes featuring Islamic architecture, Archimedean solids, and Gothic cathedral designs. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Los Angeles City Hall stands behind Exxopolis, an inflatable walk-in luminarium at Grand Park in Los Angeles, California, September 7, 2013. The inflatable walk-in luminarium, designed by Architects of Air, creates a maze of winding paths and domes featuring Islamic architecture, Archimedean solids, and Gothic cathedral designs.

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2013
Los Angeles City Hall stands behind Exxopolis, an inflatable walk-in luminarium at Grand Park in Los Angeles, California, September 7, 2013. The inflatable walk-in luminarium, designed by Architects of Air, creates a maze of winding paths and domes featuring Islamic architecture, Archimedean solids, and Gothic cathedral designs. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
The latest work of art 'Big Air Package' by artist Christo, is pictured from outside and above during a preview at the Gasometer in Oberhausen, Germany March 15, 2013. The indoor installation 'Big Air Package' which was created for the former gas holder, is the largest ever inflated frameless envelope and the largest indoor sculpture ever made. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

The latest work of art 'Big Air Package' by artist Christo, is pictured from outside and above during a preview at the Gasometer in Oberhausen, Germany March 15, 2013. The indoor installation 'Big Air Package' which was created for the former gas holder, is the largest ever inflated frameless envelope and the largest indoor sculpture ever made.

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2013
The latest work of art 'Big Air Package' by artist Christo, is pictured from outside and above during a preview at the Gasometer in Oberhausen, Germany March 15, 2013. The indoor installation 'Big Air Package' which was created for the former gas holder, is the largest ever inflated frameless envelope and the largest indoor sculpture ever made. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Journalists lie on the floor to take photos inside the latest work of art 'Big Air Package' by artist Christo, during a preview at the Gasometer in Oberhausen, Germany March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Journalists lie on the floor to take photos inside the latest work of art 'Big Air Package' by artist Christo, during a preview at the Gasometer in Oberhausen, Germany March 15, 2013.

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2013
Journalists lie on the floor to take photos inside the latest work of art 'Big Air Package' by artist Christo, during a preview at the Gasometer in Oberhausen, Germany March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
An inflatable figure of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is seen in Caracas March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

An inflatable figure of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is seen in Caracas March 7, 2013.

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2013
An inflatable figure of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is seen in Caracas March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A helicopter flies above air-filled beer glass sculptures in a barley field in Wittingen, Germany July 10, 2003. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

A helicopter flies above air-filled beer glass sculptures in a barley field in Wittingen, Germany July 10, 2003.

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
A helicopter flies above air-filled beer glass sculptures in a barley field in Wittingen, Germany July 10, 2003. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
People observe as a Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is being inflated on a lake at the Summer Palace in Beijing, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

People observe as a Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is being inflated on a lake at the Summer Palace in Beijing, September 25, 2013.

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2013
People observe as a Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is being inflated on a lake at the Summer Palace in Beijing, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker sprays paint on the beak of the "Rubber Duck" inflatable floating sculpture by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman at a factory in New Taipei City, Taiwan September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A worker sprays paint on the beak of the "Rubber Duck" inflatable floating sculpture by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman at a factory in New Taipei City, Taiwan September 5, 2013.

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2013
A worker sprays paint on the beak of the "Rubber Duck" inflatable floating sculpture by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman at a factory in New Taipei City, Taiwan September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
People walk past a giant inflatable bottle of the 2011 Beaujolais Nouveau wine in Paris November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People walk past a giant inflatable bottle of the 2011 Beaujolais Nouveau wine in Paris November 18, 2011.

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2011
People walk past a giant inflatable bottle of the 2011 Beaujolais Nouveau wine in Paris November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Men walk in front of a giant inflatable Smurf during a photo-call for the film "The Smurfs" in Cancun, Mexico July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Men walk in front of a giant inflatable Smurf during a photo-call for the film "The Smurfs" in Cancun, Mexico July 10, 2011.

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2011
Men walk in front of a giant inflatable Smurf during a photo-call for the film "The Smurfs" in Cancun, Mexico July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
An inflatable iceberg, installed by Greenpeace activists to protest against climate change, floats down the Seine River in front the Eiffel tower in Paris July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

An inflatable iceberg, installed by Greenpeace activists to protest against climate change, floats down the Seine River in front the Eiffel tower in Paris July 7, 2009.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2009
An inflatable iceberg, installed by Greenpeace activists to protest against climate change, floats down the Seine River in front the Eiffel tower in Paris July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Protesters demanding an end to wasteful Pentagon spending gather around a giant inflatable pig outside the lobbying headquarters of Lockheed Martin in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Protesters demanding an end to wasteful Pentagon spending gather around a giant inflatable pig outside the lobbying headquarters of Lockheed Martin in Washington February 27, 2013.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2013
Protesters demanding an end to wasteful Pentagon spending gather around a giant inflatable pig outside the lobbying headquarters of Lockheed Martin in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Protesters demonstrate next to an inflatable whale and a teepee with painted whales and dolphins outside the building where the International Whaling Commission (IWC) is being held during this week in Panama City July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Protesters demonstrate next to an inflatable whale and a teepee with painted whales and dolphins outside the building where the International Whaling Commission (IWC) is being held during this week in Panama City July 4, 2012.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2012
Protesters demonstrate next to an inflatable whale and a teepee with painted whales and dolphins outside the building where the International Whaling Commission (IWC) is being held during this week in Panama City July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An art installation entitled "Floating Echo", an inflatable Buddha by artist Chang-Jin Lee, is seen floating in the Harlem River at Socrates Sculpture Park in Queens, New York September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An art installation entitled "Floating Echo", an inflatable Buddha by artist Chang-Jin Lee, is seen floating in the Harlem River at Socrates Sculpture Park in Queens, New York September 21, 2012.

Reuters / Friday, September 21, 2012
An art installation entitled "Floating Echo", an inflatable Buddha by artist Chang-Jin Lee, is seen floating in the Harlem River at Socrates Sculpture Park in Queens, New York September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Greenpeace activists supporting sustainable energy laws raise an inflatable model of a wind turbine in front of Congress in Brasilia, Brazil February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Greenpeace activists supporting sustainable energy laws raise an inflatable model of a wind turbine in front of Congress in Brasilia, Brazil February 24, 2011.

Reuters / Thursday, February 24, 2011
Greenpeace activists supporting sustainable energy laws raise an inflatable model of a wind turbine in front of Congress in Brasilia, Brazil February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
