Pictures | Tue May 24, 2016 | 2:15pm EDT

Bill Cosby in court

Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after a preliminary hearing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, May 24, 2016. A Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday ordered entertainer Bill Cosby to stand trial on sexual assault charges over allegations that he drugged and assaulted a woman in 2004. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/POOL

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after a pre-trial hearing. The ruling came after a preliminary hearing that Cosby, 78, attended in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, in which witnesses testified about statements that Cosby and his accuser, Andrea Constand, gave to police in 2005. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing. In court, Cosby responded with "thank you" when Judge Elizabeth McHugh announced her decision. She wished him luck. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/POOL

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby touches the metal detector after bumping into it as he arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. Constand, a former basketball coach at Cosby's Temple University alma mater, is the only woman whose accusations of sexual assault have resulted in criminal charges against Cosby. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse. Once one of the most beloved U.S. entertainers, Cosby has been hit by a wave of sexual assault allegations from more than 50 women, although most of the cases are too old to be prosecuted. He has denied ever assaulting anyone. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/POOL

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/POOL

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Lawyer Gloria Allred arrives. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/POOL

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Evidence is wheeled in on a cart. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby puts on his sports suit jacket when arriving. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Lawyer Monique Pressley and lawyer Brian McMonagle for Bill Cosby arrive at Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A CNN television journalist broadcasts live outside the Montgomery County Courthouse before Bill Cosby arrives. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A police offices monitors activity outside the Montgomery County Courthouse before Bill Cosby arrives. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A CNN television crew prepares to broadcast live outside the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
