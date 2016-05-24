Bill Cosby in court
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after a preliminary hearing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, May 24, 2016. A Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday ordered entertainer Bill Cosby to stand trial on sexual assault charges over allegations that...more
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after a pre-trial hearing. The ruling came after a preliminary hearing that Cosby, 78, attended in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, in which witnesses testified about statements that Cosby and his...more
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing. In court, Cosby responded with "thank you" when Judge Elizabeth McHugh announced her decision. She wished him luck. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/POOL
Bill Cosby touches the metal detector after bumping into it as he arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. Constand, a former basketball coach at Cosby's Temple University alma mater, is the only woman whose accusations of sexual assault have...more
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse. Once one of the most beloved U.S. entertainers, Cosby has been hit by a wave of sexual assault allegations from more than 50 women, although most of the cases are too old to be prosecuted. He has...more
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/POOL
Lawyer Gloria Allred arrives. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/POOL
Evidence is wheeled in on a cart. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bill Cosby puts on his sports suit jacket when arriving. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Lawyer Monique Pressley and lawyer Brian McMonagle for Bill Cosby arrive at Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A CNN television journalist broadcasts live outside the Montgomery County Courthouse before Bill Cosby arrives. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A police offices monitors activity outside the Montgomery County Courthouse before Bill Cosby arrives. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A CNN television crew prepares to broadcast live outside the Montgomery County Courthouse. REUTERS/Mark Makela
