Pictures | Sun Feb 26, 2017 | 7:11pm EST

Bill Paxton: 1955 - 2017

Bill Paxton at the People's Choice Awards, January 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Bill Paxton at the People's Choice Awards, January 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Bill Paxton at the People's Choice Awards, January 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell present the award for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor to Tom Hanks during the People's Choice Awards, January 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell present the award for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor to Tom Hanks during the People's Choice Awards, January 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell present the award for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor to Tom Hanks during the People's Choice Awards, January 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bill Paxton and Olivier Martinez present at the Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards, May 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Bill Paxton and Olivier Martinez present at the Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards, May 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Bill Paxton and Olivier Martinez present at the Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards, May 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Bill Paxton and his wife Louise Newbury pose at the premiere of Million Dollar Arm, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bill Paxton and his wife Louise Newbury pose at the premiere of Million Dollar Arm, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 07, 2014
Bill Paxton and his wife Louise Newbury pose at the premiere of Million Dollar Arm, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bill Paxton smiles as he arrives for the premiere of the television series Hatfields and McCoys, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

Bill Paxton smiles as he arrives for the premiere of the television series Hatfields and McCoys, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2012
Bill Paxton smiles as he arrives for the premiere of the television series Hatfields and McCoys, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
Bill Paxton poses with his son, James, as they arrive for the 2012 Tisch School Of The Art Gala in New York, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Bill Paxton poses with his son, James, as they arrive for the 2012 Tisch School Of The Art Gala in New York, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2012
Bill Paxton poses with his son, James, as they arrive for the 2012 Tisch School Of The Art Gala in New York, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Bill Paxton and daughter Lydia attend the HBO after party for the Golden Globe Awards, January 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Bill Paxton and daughter Lydia attend the HBO after party for the Golden Globe Awards, January 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2010
Bill Paxton and daughter Lydia attend the HBO after party for the Golden Globe Awards, January 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Bill Paxton and Teri Hatcher present an award at the GLAAD Media Awards, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Bill Paxton and Teri Hatcher present an award at the GLAAD Media Awards, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2009
Bill Paxton and Teri Hatcher present an award at the GLAAD Media Awards, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Bill Paxton holds hands with co-stars Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin, as Jeanne Tripplehorn looks on, at the premiere of Big Love, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bill Paxton holds hands with co-stars Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin, as Jeanne Tripplehorn looks on, at the premiere of Big Love, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2006
Bill Paxton holds hands with co-stars Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin, as Jeanne Tripplehorn looks on, at the premiere of Big Love, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of the HBO series Big Love: Bill Paxton, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin answer questions during a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association press tour, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

The cast of the HBO series Big Love: Bill Paxton, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin answer questions during a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association press tour, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
The cast of the HBO series Big Love: Bill Paxton, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin answer questions during a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association press tour, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Shia LaBeouf and director Bill Paxton attend the after party for the premiere of The Greatest Game Ever Played, 2005. REUTERS/Michael Buckner

Shia LaBeouf and director Bill Paxton attend the after party for the premiere of The Greatest Game Ever Played, 2005. REUTERS/Michael Buckner

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Shia LaBeouf and director Bill Paxton attend the after party for the premiere of The Greatest Game Ever Played, 2005. REUTERS/Michael Buckner
Director James Cameron and actor and narrator Bill Paxton wear 3-D glasses during red-carpet arrivals for their documentary film Ghosts of the Abyss about the Titanic, 2003. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Director James Cameron and actor and narrator Bill Paxton wear 3-D glasses during red-carpet arrivals for their documentary film Ghosts of the Abyss about the Titanic, 2003. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Director James Cameron and actor and narrator Bill Paxton wear 3-D glasses during red-carpet arrivals for their documentary film Ghosts of the Abyss about the Titanic, 2003. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Bill Paxton plays with a home movie camera while talking to the press after arriving at the Texas Film Hall of Fame Awards ceremonies in Austin, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell

Bill Paxton plays with a home movie camera while talking to the press after arriving at the Texas Film Hall of Fame Awards ceremonies in Austin, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Bill Paxton plays with a home movie camera while talking to the press after arriving at the Texas Film Hall of Fame Awards ceremonies in Austin, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell
Bill Paxton and Chris O'Donnell, stars of the film Vertical Limit, pose with actor Pierce Brosnan at the party following the film's premiere, 2000. REUTERS/File

Bill Paxton and Chris O'Donnell, stars of the film Vertical Limit, pose with actor Pierce Brosnan at the party following the film's premiere, 2000. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
Bill Paxton and Chris O'Donnell, stars of the film Vertical Limit, pose with actor Pierce Brosnan at the party following the film's premiere, 2000. REUTERS/File
Bill Paxton poses during a photocall in Venice, 2000. REUTERS/File

Bill Paxton poses during a photocall in Venice, 2000. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
Bill Paxton poses during a photocall in Venice, 2000. REUTERS/File
Cast members Jon Bon Jovi, Bill Paxton, Matthew McConaughey and Harvey Keitel, stars of the suspense drama U-571, arrive at the film's premiere, 2000. REUTERS/File

Cast members Jon Bon Jovi, Bill Paxton, Matthew McConaughey and Harvey Keitel, stars of the suspense drama U-571, arrive at the film's premiere, 2000. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Cast members Jon Bon Jovi, Bill Paxton, Matthew McConaughey and Harvey Keitel, stars of the suspense drama U-571, arrive at the film's premiere, 2000. REUTERS/File
Bill Paxton, one of the stars of the Mighty Joe Young, poses with his wife Louise as they arrive for the film's premiere, 1998. REUTERS/File

Bill Paxton, one of the stars of the Mighty Joe Young, poses with his wife Louise as they arrive for the film's premiere, 1998. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Bill Paxton, one of the stars of the Mighty Joe Young, poses with his wife Louise as they arrive for the film's premiere, 1998. REUTERS/File
Bill Paxton and actress Charlize Theron arrive as guests for a screening of the 1987 film Dirty Dancing, 1997. REUTERS/File

Bill Paxton and actress Charlize Theron arrive as guests for a screening of the 1987 film Dirty Dancing, 1997. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Bill Paxton and actress Charlize Theron arrive as guests for a screening of the 1987 film Dirty Dancing, 1997. REUTERS/File
Bill Paxton and Tom Hanks pose with producer Brain Grazier holding the People's Choice Award after their film Apollo 13 was voted Favorite Motion Picture and Favorite Dramatic Motion Picture, 1996. REUTERS/File

Bill Paxton and Tom Hanks pose with producer Brain Grazier holding the People's Choice Award after their film Apollo 13 was voted Favorite Motion Picture and Favorite Dramatic Motion Picture, 1996. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
Bill Paxton and Tom Hanks pose with producer Brain Grazier holding the People's Choice Award after their film Apollo 13 was voted Favorite Motion Picture and Favorite Dramatic Motion Picture, 1996. REUTERS/File
