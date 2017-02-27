Bill Paxton: 1955 - 2017
Bill Paxton at the People's Choice Awards, January 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell present the award for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor to Tom Hanks during the People's Choice Awards, January 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bill Paxton and Olivier Martinez present at the Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards, May 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Bill Paxton and his wife Louise Newbury pose at the premiere of Million Dollar Arm, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bill Paxton smiles as he arrives for the premiere of the television series Hatfields and McCoys, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
Bill Paxton poses with his son, James, as they arrive for the 2012 Tisch School Of The Art Gala in New York, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Bill Paxton and daughter Lydia attend the HBO after party for the Golden Globe Awards, January 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Bill Paxton and Teri Hatcher present an award at the GLAAD Media Awards, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Bill Paxton holds hands with co-stars Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin, as Jeanne Tripplehorn looks on, at the premiere of Big Love, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of the HBO series Big Love: Bill Paxton, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin answer questions during a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association press tour, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Shia LaBeouf and director Bill Paxton attend the after party for the premiere of The Greatest Game Ever Played, 2005. REUTERS/Michael Buckner
Director James Cameron and actor and narrator Bill Paxton wear 3-D glasses during red-carpet arrivals for their documentary film Ghosts of the Abyss about the Titanic, 2003. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Bill Paxton plays with a home movie camera while talking to the press after arriving at the Texas Film Hall of Fame Awards ceremonies in Austin, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell
Bill Paxton and Chris O'Donnell, stars of the film Vertical Limit, pose with actor Pierce Brosnan at the party following the film's premiere, 2000. REUTERS/File
Bill Paxton poses during a photocall in Venice, 2000. REUTERS/File
Cast members Jon Bon Jovi, Bill Paxton, Matthew McConaughey and Harvey Keitel, stars of the suspense drama U-571, arrive at the film's premiere, 2000. REUTERS/File
Bill Paxton, one of the stars of the Mighty Joe Young, poses with his wife Louise as they arrive for the film's premiere, 1998. REUTERS/File
Bill Paxton and actress Charlize Theron arrive as guests for a screening of the 1987 film Dirty Dancing, 1997. REUTERS/File
Bill Paxton and Tom Hanks pose with producer Brain Grazier holding the People's Choice Award after their film Apollo 13 was voted Favorite Motion Picture and Favorite Dramatic Motion Picture, 1996. REUTERS/File
Next Slideshows
Best of the BRIT Awards
Highlights from the BRIT Awards in London.
Know your Oscar hosts
The hosts of the Academy Awards all the way back to 1995.
Highlights from London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Highlights from New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.