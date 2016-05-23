Billboard Awards
Millennium Award recipient Britney Spears performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pink performs "Just Like Fire". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Madonna performs "Nothing Compares 2 U". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ariana Grande performs "Dangerous Woman". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Go-Go's perform "We Got The Beat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Troye Sivan performs "Youth". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billboard Icon Award recipient Celine Dion performs "The Show Must Go On". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Weeknd blows a kiss as he accepts the award for Top R&B Song for "The Hills". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kesha gestures after she performed "It Ain't Me Babe". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Demi Lovato performs "Cool For The Summer". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber accepts the award for Top Male Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani walk offstage hand in hand after performing "Go Ahead And Break My Heart". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rihanna performs "Love On The Brain". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fifth Harmony perform "Work From Home". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Joe Jonas and Dnce perform "Cake By The Ocean". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Wiz Khalifa accepts the award for Top Hot 100 Song for "See You Again". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nick Jonas performs "Close" with Tove Lo (L). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Millennium Award recipient Britney Spears performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber (C) performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Seal and model Heidi Klum speak to a member of the audience during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Britney Spears poses backstage with her Millennium Award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
(L-R) NFL player Russell Wilson, singer Ciara, model Eudoxie Mbouguiengue and show co-host Ludacris arrive. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Z LaLa. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Britney Spears. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Rihanna. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Actress Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Kesha. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Actress Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician Steven Tyler. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
