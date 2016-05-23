Edition:
Billboard Awards

Millennium Award recipient Britney Spears performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pink performs "Just Like Fire". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Madonna performs "Nothing Compares 2 U". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ariana Grande performs "Dangerous Woman". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Go-Go's perform "We Got The Beat". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Troye Sivan performs "Youth". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Billboard Icon Award recipient Celine Dion performs "The Show Must Go On". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Weeknd blows a kiss as he accepts the award for Top R&B Song for "The Hills". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kesha gestures after she performed "It Ain't Me Babe". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Demi Lovato performs "Cool For The Summer". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Justin Bieber accepts the award for Top Male Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani walk offstage hand in hand after performing "Go Ahead And Break My Heart". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rihanna performs "Love On The Brain". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fifth Harmony perform "Work From Home". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Joe Jonas and Dnce perform "Cake By The Ocean". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wiz Khalifa accepts the award for Top Hot 100 Song for "See You Again". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nick Jonas performs "Close" with Tove Lo (L). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Millennium Award recipient Britney Spears performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Justin Bieber (C) performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Seal and model Heidi Klum speak to a member of the audience during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Britney Spears poses backstage with her Millennium Award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(L-R) NFL player Russell Wilson, singer Ciara, model Eudoxie Mbouguiengue and show co-host Ludacris arrive. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Z LaLa. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Britney Spears. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Rihanna. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Actress Kate Beckinsale. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Singer Kesha. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Actress Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Musician Steven Tyler. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

