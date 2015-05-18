Billboard Music Awards
Kanye West performs "All Day" during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj performs "The Night is Still Young" at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift (C) introduces a performance by Van Halen with Zendaya (L), model Martha Hunt, (2nd L) model Lily Aldridge, actress Haille Steinfeld and actress Ellen Pompeo during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Chris Brown performs "Fun" on stage at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Estelle and Jussie Smollett from the drama series "Empire" perform "Conqueror" at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ed Sheeran performs "Bloodsteam" during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sam Smith appears on tape to accept the award for top male artist, as he recovers from vocal cord surgery at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mariah Carey performs a medley of songs at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Wiz Khalifa performs "See You Again" as a tribute to actor Paul Walker. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds performs the theme song "Dont You Forget About Me" as a tribute to the 30th anniversary of the film "The Breakfast Club". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Florida Georgia Line accepts the award for top country artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nick Jonas performs "Jealous". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lopez takes the stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Yazz from the drama series "Empire" performs "You're So Beautiful". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Faith Hill and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town perform "Girl Crush". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Taylor Swift poses backstage with her awards for Top Artist, Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Digital Songs Artist, Top Streaming Song (Video) for "Shake it Off" and Top Billboard 200 Album for...more
Tori Kelly performs "Nobody Love". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds (2nd from L) performs "Stand By Me" in tribute to Ben E. King. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Iggy Azalea accepts the award for top rap song for "Fancy" with Charlie XCX. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds performs the theme song "Dont You Forget About Me" as a tribute to the 30th anniversary of the film "The Breakfast Club". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
David Lee Roth of Van Halen performs "Panama". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hozier performs "Take Me to Church". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift accepts the award for Top Billboard 200 Album for "1989". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nick Jonas performs "Jealous". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj performs "The Night is Still Young". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hosts Chrissy Teigan and Ludacris. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Meghan Trainor performs "Like I'm Gonna Lose You" with John Legend. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fall Out Boy perform "Uma Thurman". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tracie Ellis Ross and Laverne Cox announce the award for Top Billboard 200 Album won by Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Niall Horan of One Direction accepts the award for Top Duo/Group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Celine Dion takes the stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Wolfgang Van Halen performs "Panama" with his father Eddie Valen Halen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Calvin Harris poses backstage with his award for Top Dance/Electronic Artist. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kanye West performs "All Day". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The members of One Direction clap as John Legend takes the stage to accept the award for top radio song for "All of Me". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Awards red carpet.
Romney takes on Holyfield
Former presidential candidate, Mitt Romney gets in the ring with former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield for charity.
ISIS raises flag over Ramadi
If Ramadi were to fall it would be the first major city seized by ISIS in Iraq since security forces began pushing them back last year.
Walking to a new life
Hundreds of mostly Afghan, Syrian, and African immigrants cross daily from Greece into Macedonia on their way to northern Europe.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.