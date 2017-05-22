Billboard Music Awards
Cher performs "Believe". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Drake with his many awards. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Celine Dion performs "My Heart Will Go On." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miley Cyrus performs "Malibu". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musicians Alex Pall (L) of The Chainsmokers, Halsey (C), and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers accept the award for Top Hot 100 Song "Closer." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lorde performs "Green Light". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Drake accepts Top Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Julia Michaels performs "Issues". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwen Stefani presents Cher with the Billboard Icon Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj and DJ David Guetta. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs "Believer". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Halsey performs "Now or Never." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hosts Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with their awards for Top Collaboration for "Closer and Top Country Song for "H.O.L.Y." REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kate Beckinsale presents Top Male Artist to Drake. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jason Derulo performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Lil Wayne performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Chainsmokers perform "Young." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ed Helm and Kevin Hart present the Top Collaboration award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cher performs "If I could Turn Back Time." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Alexandra Daddario and Ansel Elgortc. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Designer with his awards for Top Rap Song and Top Streaming Song (Video) for 'Panda'. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Halsey performs "Now or Never." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with their awards for Top Collaboration for "Closer and Top Country Song for "H.O.L.Y." REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Sam Hunt performs "Body Like a Back Road." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Logan Paul and Lindsey Stirling present the award for Top Social Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cher accepts the Billboard Icon Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Nicki Minaj performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jason Derulo performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Blake Shelton with his Top Country Artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Florida Georgia Line and John Legend perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hosts Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Prince Michael Jackson presents the Top Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Celine Dion performs "My Heart Will Go On." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
