Mon May 22, 2017

Billboard Music Awards

Cher performs "Believe". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
1 / 37
Drake with his many awards. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
2 / 37
Celine Dion performs "My Heart Will Go On." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
3 / 37
Miley Cyrus performs "Malibu". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
4 / 37
Musicians Alex Pall (L) of The Chainsmokers, Halsey (C), and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers accept the award for Top Hot 100 Song "Closer." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
5 / 37
Singer Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
6 / 37
Lorde performs "Green Light". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
7 / 37
Drake accepts Top Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
8 / 37
Julia Michaels performs "Issues". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
9 / 37
Gwen Stefani presents Cher with the Billboard Icon Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
10 / 37
Nicki Minaj and DJ David Guetta. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
11 / 37
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs "Believer". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
12 / 37
Halsey performs "Now or Never." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
13 / 37
Hosts Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
14 / 37
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with their awards for Top Collaboration for "Closer and Top Country Song for "H.O.L.Y." REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
15 / 37
Kate Beckinsale presents Top Male Artist to Drake. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
16 / 37
Singer Jason Derulo performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
17 / 37
Rapper Lil Wayne performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
18 / 37
The Chainsmokers perform "Young." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
19 / 37
Ed Helm and Kevin Hart present the Top Collaboration award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
20 / 37
Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
21 / 37
Cher performs "If I could Turn Back Time." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
22 / 37
Actors Alexandra Daddario and Ansel Elgortc. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
23 / 37
Designer with his awards for Top Rap Song and Top Streaming Song (Video) for 'Panda'. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
24 / 37
Halsey performs "Now or Never." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
25 / 37
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with their awards for Top Collaboration for "Closer and Top Country Song for "H.O.L.Y." REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
26 / 37
Sam Hunt performs "Body Like a Back Road." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
27 / 37
Logan Paul and Lindsey Stirling present the award for Top Social Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
28 / 37
Cher accepts the Billboard Icon Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
29 / 37
Singer Nicki Minaj performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
30 / 37
Jason Derulo performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
31 / 37
Blake Shelton with his Top Country Artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
32 / 37
Florida Georgia Line and John Legend perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
33 / 37
Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
34 / 37
Hosts Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
35 / 37
Prince Michael Jackson presents the Top Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
36 / 37
Celine Dion performs "My Heart Will Go On." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
37 / 37
