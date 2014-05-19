Billboard red carpet
Luke Bryan holds the award for top country artist backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Kesha arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Actress Sarah Hyland arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/ L.E. Baskow
Singer Brad Paisley poses backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Carrie Underwood holds the Milestone Award backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Josh Grobin, Brad Paisley, Kesha and Ludacris (L-R) pose backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Actor Tom Green arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Jennifer Lopez poses with her Icon award backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Josh Grobin arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/ L.E. Baskow
Musician Pete Wentz arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Kelly Rowland. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kesha. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Liv Warfield. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Shakira. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Actress Danica McKellar. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Charli XCX. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Luke Bryan and wife, Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Model Amber Rose. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon and Daniel Platzman of Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician Natasha Bedingfield. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Ludacris. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Jordan Sparks. REUTERS/ L.E. Baskow
Musician Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic (L) and Genevieve Tedder. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Jason Derulo. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Fred Durst. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Billy Ray Cyrus. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
