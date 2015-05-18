Billboard red carpet
(L-R) Actress/singer Zendaya, actress Hailee Steinfeld, musician Taylor Swift, model Lily Aldridge and model Martha Hunt arrive at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Rap artist Iggy Azalea arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Rita Ora arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Model Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Dencia arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musician David Lee Roth arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Britney Spears and producer Charlie Ebersol arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Mariah Carey arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Model Kendell Jenner arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Meghan Trainor arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Miss America 2015 Kira Kazantsev arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Rapper 50 Cent arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Actress Hailee Steinfeld arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Musicians Mark Pellizzer, Ben Spivak, Nasri Atweh, and Alex Tanas of Magic! arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Actress Traci Ellis Ross from the sitcom "Black-ish" arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Ed Sheeran arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Rapper Wiz Khalifa arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Jussie Smollett (L) and Bryshere Y. Gray, from the drama series "Empire," arrive with singer Estelle (C). REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
The Pentatonix arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Model Natalie La Rose arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of the band Florida Georgia Line arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Television personality Kylie Jenner arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Taylor Swift arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Singer Zendaya arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Actress Molly Ringwald arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Actress Danica McKellar arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Little Big Town arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Model Kendall Jenner (L), designer Olivier Rousteing and model Jourdan Dunn arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
TV personality Giuliana Rancic arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Model Chrissy Teigen arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Actor and rap artist Bryshere Y. Gray, aka "Yazz The Greatest," arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
