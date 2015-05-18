Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun May 17, 2015 | 9:55pm EDT

Billboard red carpet

(L-R) Actress/singer Zendaya, actress Hailee Steinfeld, musician Taylor Swift, model Lily Aldridge and model Martha Hunt arrive at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

(L-R) Actress/singer Zendaya, actress Hailee Steinfeld, musician Taylor Swift, model Lily Aldridge and model Martha Hunt arrive at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
(L-R) Actress/singer Zendaya, actress Hailee Steinfeld, musician Taylor Swift, model Lily Aldridge and model Martha Hunt arrive at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
1 / 33
Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
2 / 33
Rap artist Iggy Azalea arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Rap artist Iggy Azalea arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Rap artist Iggy Azalea arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
3 / 33
Singer Rita Ora arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Singer Rita Ora arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Singer Rita Ora arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
4 / 33
Model Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Model Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Model Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
5 / 33
Singer Dencia arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Singer Dencia arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Singer Dencia arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
6 / 33
Musician David Lee Roth arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Musician David Lee Roth arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Musician David Lee Roth arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
7 / 33
Singer Britney Spears and producer Charlie Ebersol arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Singer Britney Spears and producer Charlie Ebersol arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Singer Britney Spears and producer Charlie Ebersol arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
8 / 33
Singer Mariah Carey arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Singer Mariah Carey arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Singer Mariah Carey arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
9 / 33
Model Kendell Jenner arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Model Kendell Jenner arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Model Kendell Jenner arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
10 / 33
Singer Meghan Trainor arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Singer Meghan Trainor arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Singer Meghan Trainor arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
11 / 33
Miss America 2015 Kira Kazantsev arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Miss America 2015 Kira Kazantsev arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Miss America 2015 Kira Kazantsev arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
12 / 33
Rapper 50 Cent arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Rapper 50 Cent arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Rapper 50 Cent arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
13 / 33
Actress Hailee Steinfeld arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Actress Hailee Steinfeld arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Actress Hailee Steinfeld arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
14 / 33
Musicians Mark Pellizzer, Ben Spivak, Nasri Atweh, and Alex Tanas of Magic! arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Musicians Mark Pellizzer, Ben Spivak, Nasri Atweh, and Alex Tanas of Magic! arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Musicians Mark Pellizzer, Ben Spivak, Nasri Atweh, and Alex Tanas of Magic! arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
15 / 33
Actress Traci Ellis Ross from the sitcom "Black-ish" arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Actress Traci Ellis Ross from the sitcom "Black-ish" arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Actress Traci Ellis Ross from the sitcom "Black-ish" arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
16 / 33
Singer Ed Sheeran arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Singer Ed Sheeran arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Singer Ed Sheeran arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
17 / 33
Rapper Wiz Khalifa arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Rapper Wiz Khalifa arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Rapper Wiz Khalifa arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
18 / 33
Jussie Smollett (L) and Bryshere Y. Gray, from the drama series "Empire," arrive with singer Estelle (C). REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Jussie Smollett (L) and Bryshere Y. Gray, from the drama series "Empire," arrive with singer Estelle (C). REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Jussie Smollett (L) and Bryshere Y. Gray, from the drama series "Empire," arrive with singer Estelle (C). REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
19 / 33
The Pentatonix arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

The Pentatonix arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
The Pentatonix arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
20 / 33
Model Natalie La Rose arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Model Natalie La Rose arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Model Natalie La Rose arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
21 / 33
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of the band Florida Georgia Line arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of the band Florida Georgia Line arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of the band Florida Georgia Line arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
22 / 33
Television personality Kylie Jenner arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Television personality Kylie Jenner arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Television personality Kylie Jenner arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
23 / 33
Singer Taylor Swift arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Singer Taylor Swift arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Singer Taylor Swift arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
24 / 33
Singer Zendaya arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Singer Zendaya arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Singer Zendaya arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
25 / 33
Actress Molly Ringwald arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Actress Molly Ringwald arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Actress Molly Ringwald arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
26 / 33
Actress Danica McKellar arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Actress Danica McKellar arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Actress Danica McKellar arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
27 / 33
Little Big Town arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Little Big Town arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Little Big Town arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
28 / 33
Model Kendall Jenner (L), designer Olivier Rousteing and model Jourdan Dunn arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Model Kendall Jenner (L), designer Olivier Rousteing and model Jourdan Dunn arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Model Kendall Jenner (L), designer Olivier Rousteing and model Jourdan Dunn arrive. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
29 / 33
Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
30 / 33
TV personality Giuliana Rancic arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

TV personality Giuliana Rancic arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
TV personality Giuliana Rancic arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
31 / 33
Model Chrissy Teigen arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Model Chrissy Teigen arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Model Chrissy Teigen arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
32 / 33
Actor and rap artist Bryshere Y. Gray, aka "Yazz The Greatest," arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Actor and rap artist Bryshere Y. Gray, aka "Yazz The Greatest," arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Actor and rap artist Bryshere Y. Gray, aka "Yazz The Greatest," arrives. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
B.B. King: 1925 - 2015

B.B. King: 1925 - 2015

Next Slideshows

B.B. King: 1925 - 2015

B.B. King: 1925 - 2015

Blues legend B.B. King, who inspired a generation of guitarists from Eric Clapton to Stevie Ray Vaughan, has died in Las Vegas. He was 89.

May 15 2015
Mad Max: Fury Road at Cannes

Mad Max: Fury Road at Cannes

The stars come out for the Mad Max: Fury Road screening at the Cannes Film Festival.

May 14 2015
American Idol finale

American Idol finale

The second-to-last ever American Idol winner is crowned.

May 14 2015
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 68th edition of the film festival on the French Riviera.

May 13 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast