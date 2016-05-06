Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 6, 2016 | 5:15pm EDT

Billboard's highest-paid of 2015

1: Taylor Swift was the highest-paid musician last year, according to the latest Billboard ranking. Swift took home $73.5 million in total revenue, including touring and royalties. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
2: Kenny Chesney earned $39.8 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
3: The Rolling Stones earned $39.6 million. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
4: Billy Joel earned $31.7 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
5: One Direction earned $24.2 million. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
6: The Grateful Dead and Company earned $23.8 million. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
7: Luke Bryan earned $23.1 million. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 04, 2014
8: U2 earned $21.8 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
9: Adele earned $20.5 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
10: Maroon 5 earned $19.2 million. Singapore Grand Prix / Action Images via Reuters Livepic

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
11: Jason Aldean earned $18.9 million. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
12: Shania Twain earned $14.4 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 18, 2014
13: Dave Matthews Band earned $14.1 million. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Reuters / Thursday, September 09, 2010
14: Madonna earned $12.7 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
15: Elton John earned $12.4 million. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
16: Rush earned $12 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2013
17: Ed Sheeran earned $11.6 million. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
18: Juan Gabriel earned $11.6 million. REUTERS/Monica Quesada

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2009
19: Florida Georgia Line earned $11.5 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
20: Fleetwood Mac earned $11.3 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 09, 2014
21: Neil Diamond earned $11.1 million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, October 20, 2014
22: Britney Spears earned $10.6 million. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2011
23: Eric Church earned $10.1 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
24: AC/DC earned $10 million. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
25: Celine Dion earned $9.3 million. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
26: Bette Midler earned $9.1 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, March 02, 2014
27: J. Cole earned $8.8 million. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, August 31, 2014
The Weeknd performs on stage at the 2016 Juno Awards in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Ridewood

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
29: Ariana Grande earned $8.3 million. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
30: 5 Seconds of Summer earned $8.3 million. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
31: Sam Smith earned $7.5 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
32: Drake earned $7.4 million. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2013
33: Paul McCartney earned $7.1 million. REUTERS/Jens Noergaard Larsen/Scanpix Denmark

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
34: Charlie Wilson earned $6.9 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2013
35: Brad Paisley earned $6.8 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, December 10, 2013
36: Imagine Dragons earned $6.7 million. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 21, 2014
37: Marc Anthony earned $6.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
38: Toby Keith earned $6.5 million. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2012
39: Nicki Minaj earned $6.3 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
40: Romeo Santos earned $6.1 million. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
