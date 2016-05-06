Billboard's highest-paid of 2015
1: Taylor Swift was the highest-paid musician last year, according to the latest Billboard ranking. Swift took home $73.5 million in total revenue, including touring and royalties. REUTERS/Stringer
2: Kenny Chesney earned $39.8 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3: The Rolling Stones earned $39.6 million. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
4: Billy Joel earned $31.7 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
5: One Direction earned $24.2 million. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
6: The Grateful Dead and Company earned $23.8 million. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
7: Luke Bryan earned $23.1 million. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
8: U2 earned $21.8 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
9: Adele earned $20.5 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
10: Maroon 5 earned $19.2 million. Singapore Grand Prix / Action Images via Reuters Livepic
11: Jason Aldean earned $18.9 million. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
12: Shania Twain earned $14.4 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
13: Dave Matthews Band earned $14.1 million. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
14: Madonna earned $12.7 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
15: Elton John earned $12.4 million. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
16: Rush earned $12 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
17: Ed Sheeran earned $11.6 million. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
18: Juan Gabriel earned $11.6 million. REUTERS/Monica Quesada
19: Florida Georgia Line earned $11.5 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
20: Fleetwood Mac earned $11.3 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar
21: Neil Diamond earned $11.1 million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
22: Britney Spears earned $10.6 million. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
23: Eric Church earned $10.1 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
24: AC/DC earned $10 million. REUTERS/Jason Reed
25: Celine Dion earned $9.3 million. REUTERS/David Becker
26: Bette Midler earned $9.1 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
27: J. Cole earned $8.8 million. REUTERS/Mark Makela
The Weeknd performs on stage at the 2016 Juno Awards in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Ridewood
29: Ariana Grande earned $8.3 million. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
30: 5 Seconds of Summer earned $8.3 million. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
31: Sam Smith earned $7.5 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
32: Drake earned $7.4 million. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
33: Paul McCartney earned $7.1 million. REUTERS/Jens Noergaard Larsen/Scanpix Denmark
34: Charlie Wilson earned $6.9 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
35: Brad Paisley earned $6.8 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
36: Imagine Dragons earned $6.7 million. REUTERS/Mark Makela
37: Marc Anthony earned $6.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
38: Toby Keith earned $6.5 million. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
39: Nicki Minaj earned $6.3 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
40: Romeo Santos earned $6.1 million. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
