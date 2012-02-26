Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Feb 26, 2012 | 5:20pm EST

Bin Laden's compound demolished

<p>Policemen walk past while demolition work is carried out on the building where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, Pakistan, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sultan Dogar </p>

Policemen walk past while demolition work is carried out on the building where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, Pakistan, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sultan Dogar

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Policemen walk past while demolition work is carried out on the building where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, Pakistan, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sultan Dogar

Close
1 / 8
<p>Demolition work is carried out, of the building where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV </p>

Demolition work is carried out, of the building where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Demolition work is carried out, of the building where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
2 / 8
<p>Demolition work is carried out, of the building where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV </p>

Demolition work is carried out, of the building where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Demolition work is carried out, of the building where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
3 / 8
<p>A policeman looks on as the building where Osama bin Laden was killed is demolished in Abbottabad, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

A policeman looks on as the building where Osama bin Laden was killed is demolished in Abbottabad, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A policeman looks on as the building where Osama bin Laden was killed is demolished in Abbottabad, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
4 / 8
<p>Security personnel walk outside the compound where demolition work is being carried out, of the building where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

Security personnel walk outside the compound where demolition work is being carried out, of the building where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Security personnel walk outside the compound where demolition work is being carried out, of the building where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
5 / 8
<p>Demolition work is carried out of the building where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV </p>

Demolition work is carried out of the building where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Demolition work is carried out of the building where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
6 / 8
<p>A policeman asks local residents near the partially demolished compound where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, to leave, in Abbottabad, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood </p>

A policeman asks local residents near the partially demolished compound where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, to leave, in Abbottabad, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A policeman asks local residents near the partially demolished compound where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, to leave, in Abbottabad, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
7 / 8
<p>Policemen stand guard near the partially demolished compound where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May in Abbottabad, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood </p>

Policemen stand guard near the partially demolished compound where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May in Abbottabad, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Policemen stand guard near the partially demolished compound where Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May in Abbottabad, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Disabled persons clash with riot police

Disabled persons clash with riot police

Next Slideshows

Disabled persons clash with riot police

Disabled persons clash with riot police

Hundreds of physically disabled clash with police in Bolivia.

Feb 24 2012
Life and death in Juarez

Life and death in Juarez

Scenes from one of the world's deadliest cities.

Feb 24 2012
Train crash in Buenos Aires

Train crash in Buenos Aires

A packed commuter train crashes into a train station during morning rush hour.

Feb 23 2012
Carnival fever

Carnival fever

Revelers from around the world celebrate Carnival.

Feb 24 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast