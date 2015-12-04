Birthplace of the Beatles

A mural of the Beatles is seen painted on the end of a row of terraced houses in Liverpool, northern England February 18, 2015. Fifty years on since the group performed for the last time in their home city the group's presence is still felt with fans...more

A mural of the Beatles is seen painted on the end of a row of terraced houses in Liverpool, northern England February 18, 2015. Fifty years on since the group performed for the last time in their home city the group's presence is still felt with fans of the Fab Four from across the globe adding around $105 million (70 million pounds sterling) to the local economy each year according to industry organisation UK Music. REUTERS/Phil Noble

