Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 7, 2014 | 10:45am EST

Bitcoin creator revealed?

<p>A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, March 07, 2014

A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
1 / 6
<p>A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, March 07, 2014

A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
2 / 6
<p>A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, March 07, 2014

A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
3 / 6
<p>A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, March 07, 2014

A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
4 / 6
<p>A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, March 07, 2014

A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
5 / 6
<p>A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, March 07, 2014

A man widely believed to be Bitcoin currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his home in Temple City, California, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Donetsk threatens split

Donetsk threatens split

Next Slideshows

Donetsk threatens split

Donetsk threatens split

Demonstrators in Ukraine's eastern city of Donetsk demand sovereignty from the new government in Kiev.

Mar 07 2014
Violence in Venezuela as protests go on

Violence in Venezuela as protests go on

Demonstrators stage rallies and set up barricades to demand the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro.

Mar 06 2014
Living with HIV

Living with HIV

A look at the struggle to treat and prevent HIV/AIDS around the world.

Mar 06 2014
Waiting in Crimea

Waiting in Crimea

Ukrainian soldiers stand guard in the Crimean peninsula.

Mar 06 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast