Bizarre buildings
A suspected illegal construction is seen covered by green plants atop a 19-storey residential building in Guangzhou, China, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A suspected illegal construction is seen covered by green plants atop a 19-storey residential building in Guangzhou, China, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A house built on a rock on the river Drina is seen near the western Serbian town of Bajina Basta, about 160km (99 miles) from the capital Belgrade May 22, 2013. The house was built in 1968 by a group of young men who decided that the rock on the...more
A house built on a rock on the river Drina is seen near the western Serbian town of Bajina Basta, about 160km (99 miles) from the capital Belgrade May 22, 2013. The house was built in 1968 by a group of young men who decided that the rock on the river was an ideal place for a tiny shelter, according to the house's co-owner, who was among those involved in its construction. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY TRAVEL TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
People sit in front of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
People sit in front of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
An aerial view of a building shaped like a clay teapot is in Wuxi, China, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An aerial view of a building shaped like a clay teapot is in Wuxi, China, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A very thin house is pictured at the end of a terrace in London August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A very thin house is pictured at the end of a terrace in London August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling,China, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling,China, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A house partially built in the shape of an airplane in Abuja, Nigeria November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A house partially built in the shape of an airplane in Abuja, Nigeria November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Houses are seen on the rooftop of a factory building in Dongguan, China, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Houses are seen on the rooftop of a factory building in Dongguan, China, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Postal worker Glenn Gray passes a piece of public art, depicting a sliding house in a residential road in Margate, southern England October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Postal worker Glenn Gray passes a piece of public art, depicting a sliding house in a residential road in Margate, southern England October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A lavatory-shaped house, Haewoojae, which means the house for satisfying one's anxiety, in Suwon, South Korea, November 9, 2007. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A lavatory-shaped house, Haewoojae, which means the house for satisfying one's anxiety, in Suwon, South Korea, November 9, 2007. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A man takes a picture of the one of the world's narrowest buildings, built as an artistic installation wedged between two existing buildings, in Warsaw, Poland, October 23, 2012. The building just 92 cm (36 inches) wide as its narrowest point....more
A man takes a picture of the one of the world's narrowest buildings, built as an artistic installation wedged between two existing buildings, in Warsaw, Poland, October 23, 2012. The building just 92 cm (36 inches) wide as its narrowest point. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, China, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, China, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A privately built villa, surrounded by imitation rocks, on the rooftop of a 26-storey residential block in Beijing, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A privately built villa, surrounded by imitation rocks, on the rooftop of a 26-storey residential block in Beijing, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People pray around Saint George, one of the 11 monolithic rock-cut churches, during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela, Ethiopia, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic
People pray around Saint George, one of the 11 monolithic rock-cut churches, during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela, Ethiopia, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic
A privately-built illegal temple-like structure on the top of a 20-storey residential block in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A privately-built illegal temple-like structure on the top of a 20-storey residential block in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
Flashback: Boston bombing
A look back one year after the Boston Marathon bombings.
Pachuco style in Mexico City
Kitted out in zoot suits, snappy shoes and fedora-style hats, so called “pachucos” add a dash of style to the Mexican capital.
#1 Brazil fan
A Brazilian World Cup fan who wears - and drives - his pride.
Mining amid conflict
Despite reserves of gold and diamonds, the Central African Republic remains one of Africa's poorest countries.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.