Pictures | Thu Oct 9, 2014

Black flag of Islamic State

A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Thursday, October 09, 2014
An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of militias from the town of Derna, drive along a road in eastern Libya after pledging allegiance to the Islamic State, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters parade on military vehicles along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fighters of al-Qaeda linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant parade at the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, near the border with Turkey, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yaser Al-Khodor

A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, Iraq, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias pull down a flag belonging to Islamic State militants at Amerli, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

Men pray outside their shops beside flags belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Raqqa, Syria, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters wave flags from vehicles during a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant holds a weapon while another holds a flag in the city of Mosul, Iraq, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

