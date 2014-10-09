Black flag of Islamic State
A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of militias from the town of Derna, drive along a road in eastern Libya after pledging allegiance to the Islamic State, October 3, 2014....more
A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters parade on military vehicles along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters of al-Qaeda linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant parade at the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, near the border with Turkey, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yaser Al-Khodor
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, Iraq, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias pull down a flag belonging to Islamic State militants at Amerli, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Men pray outside their shops beside flags belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Raqqa, Syria, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters wave flags from vehicles during a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant holds a weapon while another holds a flag in the city of Mosul, Iraq, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
