Black Friday frenzy
Shoppers wrestle over a television as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London.
Thanksgiving Day shoppers line up to start shopping at a Target store in Chicago.
People line up outside before the Toys R Us store opened in Times Square.
People carry shoes in Macy's during Black Friday sales in New York.
Shoppers compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London.
Shoppers wait to enter Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.
A girl poses with an Olaf plush toy from Disney's Frozen toy line at the Toys R Us store in Times Square.
Protesters hold signs aloft outside Macy's before the kick off of Black Friday sales in New York.
Women try on shoes in Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.
People wait in line to buy electronic items at a Best Buy store in Westbury, New York.
A girl chooses an item from Disney's Princess toy line up to purchase at the Toys R Us store in Times Square.
Shoppers line up outside Best Buy before the store opens in Newport, New Jersey.
A shopper buys a TV inside Best Buy as the store opens in Newport, New Jersey.
A sales assistant carries boxes of shoes in Macy's during Black Friday sales in New York.
Shoppers queue to purchase retail items on "Black Friday" at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London.
People shop for Skylander toys at Toys R Us in Times Square in New York.
People look in the window before the Toys R Us store opened in Times Square.
A shopper pushes a cart loaded with a TV outside a Target store in Newport, New Jersey.
Shoppers enter Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.
Shoppers enter Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.
Thanksgiving Day shoppers carry televisions at a Target store in Chicago.
A shopper looks over the selection of toys for sale at Walmart on Black Friday in Broomfield, Colorado.
A Walmart employee helps a customer load a 50" TV he bought on sale for $218 at sunrise on Black Friday in Broomfield, Colorado.
Black Friday advertisements are seen in the bottom of a shopping cart outside a shopping area in Westbury, New York.
Next Slideshows
Inside North Korea
Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.
Bhopal - 30 years on
On December 2, 1984, a Union Carbide factory accidentally leaked cyanide gas into the air, killing thousands of largely poor Indians.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Highlights from the Thanksgiving Day parade.
Protests over Ferguson continue
Demonstrations continue in Ferguson and beyond.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.