Pictures | Fri Nov 25, 2016 | 2:40pm EST

Black Friday frenzy

A man carries a television across 6th Avenue during Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man carries a television across 6th Avenue during Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A man carries a television across 6th Avenue during Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People enter Macy's Herald Square for an early opening in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People enter Macy's Herald Square for an early opening in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
People enter Macy's Herald Square for an early opening in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People wait with purchases at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People wait with purchases at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
People wait with purchases at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cashiers work at the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Cashiers work at the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Cashiers work at the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Customers walk through an aisle at Target in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Customers walk through an aisle at Target in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Customers walk through an aisle at Target in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
People walk through Macy's Herald Square store in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People walk through Macy's Herald Square store in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
People walk through Macy's Herald Square store in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People look at a rack of handbags at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People look at a rack of handbags at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
People look at a rack of handbags at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Store employee helps a customer with his purchase at Target in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Store employee helps a customer with his purchase at Target in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Store employee helps a customer with his purchase at Target in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Carol Olsen tries on shoes as her husband Dave Olsen waits at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Carol Olsen tries on shoes as her husband Dave Olsen waits at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Carol Olsen tries on shoes as her husband Dave Olsen waits at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Shoppers exit Macy's Herald Square store during early opening in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Shoppers exit Macy's Herald Square store during early opening in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Shoppers exit Macy's Herald Square store during early opening in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A customer loads his shopping cart at Target in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

A customer loads his shopping cart at Target in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A customer loads his shopping cart at Target in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
People ride an escalator at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People ride an escalator at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
People ride an escalator at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An attendant carries boxes of shoes at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

An attendant carries boxes of shoes at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
An attendant carries boxes of shoes at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman looks at shoes at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman looks at shoes at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A woman looks at shoes at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People line up at the entrance of Macy's Herald Square ahead of the early opening in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People line up at the entrance of Macy's Herald Square ahead of the early opening in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
People line up at the entrance of Macy's Herald Square ahead of the early opening in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man carries a newly purchased iMac from the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man carries a newly purchased iMac from the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A man carries a newly purchased iMac from the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Macy's Inc. CEO Terry Lundgren watches as people enter Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Macy's Inc. CEO Terry Lundgren watches as people enter Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Macy's Inc. CEO Terry Lundgren watches as people enter Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman enters the subway carrying purchases from Macy's Herald Square store in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman enters the subway carrying purchases from Macy's Herald Square store in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A woman enters the subway carrying purchases from Macy's Herald Square store in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman sits in Herald Square with shopping bags in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman sits in Herald Square with shopping bags in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A woman sits in Herald Square with shopping bags in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man sleeps on a chair as people pass by in Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man sleeps on a chair as people pass by in Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A man sleeps on a chair as people pass by in Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Putin gives Steven Seagal Russian passport

Putin gives Steven Seagal Russian passport

