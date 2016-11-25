Black Friday frenzy
A man carries a television across 6th Avenue during Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People enter Macy's Herald Square for an early opening in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People wait with purchases at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cashiers work at the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Customers walk through an aisle at Target in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
People walk through Macy's Herald Square store in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People look at a rack of handbags at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Store employee helps a customer with his purchase at Target in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Carol Olsen tries on shoes as her husband Dave Olsen waits at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Shoppers exit Macy's Herald Square store during early opening in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A customer loads his shopping cart at Target in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
People ride an escalator at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An attendant carries boxes of shoes at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman looks at shoes at Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People line up at the entrance of Macy's Herald Square ahead of the early opening in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man carries a newly purchased iMac from the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Macy's Inc. CEO Terry Lundgren watches as people enter Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman enters the subway carrying purchases from Macy's Herald Square store in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman sits in Herald Square with shopping bags in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man sleeps on a chair as people pass by in Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
