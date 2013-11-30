Black Friday
Elena Gonzales takes a break from early morning Black Friday shopping inside the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man dressed up as "the Grinch", a fictional character by author Dr. Seuss, who poses for photos with people for money, poses for a picture with a baby in a stroller and his father in Times Square, during Black Friday sales in New York November 29,...more
Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers line up with television sets on discount at the Target retail store in Chicago, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
People shop at a Target store during Black Friday sales in the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Two teenagers take a photograph with an Abercrombie & Fitch employee inside Westfield San Francisco Centre during Black Friday in San Francisco, California November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man dressed as Santa Claus looks on as a family tries to consolidate their shopping into less bags, in Times Square during Black Friday sales in New York November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Shoppers walk with a cart full of purchases from Walmart in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy looks in the window as he lines up outside a Toys"R"Us store in Times Square before their Black Friday Sale in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Salvation Army members sing and dance at Rockefeller Center during Black Friday Sales in New York November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers enter the Target retail store in Chicago, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
People rest in Westfield San Francisco Centre during Black Friday in San Francisco, California November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman piles up her purchases at a Toys"R"Us store during their Black Friday Sale in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A shopper sits on the ground with shopping bags, outside of a store during Black Friday sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shoppers look at clothing in a sales display in a JC Penney store during Black Friday sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shoppers wait to purchase sale items inside of a JC Penney store during Black Friday sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Customers shop at the Best Buy store, which opened at 1am, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman shops at H&M on Thanksgiving Day in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Midnight Mystery Doorbuster flier is seen outside the Best Buy electronics store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Shoppers leave with purchases at the Best Buy electronics store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People line up and read the sales flyer outside a Toys"R"Us store in Times Square before their Black Friday Sale in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People protest outside Wal-Mart for better wages and working conditions during Black Friday in San Leandro, California, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A shopper pushes a cart full of electronics at the Best Buy electronics store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Pedestrians carrying shopping bags walk past a Victoria's Secret store during Black Friday sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A group of protesters walk through the Walmart retail store parking lot on Black Friday in Elgin, Illinois, November 29, 2013. The group is part of a national campaign against the low wages they say Walmart pays its employees, according to the...more
People line up to get into a store on 5th Ave. looking for Black Friday sales in New York November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A shopper looks at items on sale inside of a JC Penney store during Black Friday sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People shop inside a Target store during Black Friday sales in the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People line up outside a Toys"R"Us store in Times Square before their Black Friday Sale in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People are reflected in a mirror as they shop during Black Friday sales in New York November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man poses for a photograph with his shopping bags and a statue of hall of fame Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach on Black Friday in Boston, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People stand outside a Prada store on 5th Ave during Black Friday Sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A security guard stands beside a pile of XBOX One video game consoles at a Toys "R" Us store during their Black Friday Sale in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A shopper waits at the register to finish paying for electronics at the Best Buy electronics store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A shopper pushes a cart outside a WalMart store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Two women slide their newly purchased television to the door at the Best Buy store, which opened at 1am, in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
