Black Friday protests
A protester demonstrates outside Macy's store while chanting "Hands up, don't shop" in support of the late Michael Brown on the traditionally busy Black Friday shopping day in New York November 28, 2014.
A New York City Police NYPD officer detains a demonstrator protesting outside of Macy's in Herald Square during the Black Friday shopping day in New York November 28, 2014.
People hold up a sign during a Black Friday protest against Walmart in Long Beach, California November 28, 2014.
Protesters demonstrate in Times Square in support of the late Michael Brown on the traditionally busy Black Friday shopping day in New York November 28, 2014.
Protesters link arms in the street before being removed by police during a demonstration for higher wages and better working conditions, outside of a Walmart during Black Friday shopping, in Chicago November 28, 2014.
Protesters, demanding justice for the killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown, interrupt Black Friday shopping by staging a lie-in at the St. Louis Galleria Mall in Missouri November 28, 2014.
A man holds a sign outside a Walmart store during a Black Friday protest against the retail company for higher wages for its employees in Pico Rivera, California November 28, 2014.
Donna Cammon, a Walmart employee from Chicago, takes part in a demonstration for higher wages and better working conditions, outside of a Walmart in Chicago November 28, 2014.
People demonstrate for higher wages and better working conditions, outside of a Walmart in Chicago November 28, 2014.
Protesters, including one dressed as Santa Claus, bow their heads in protest during a rally to show support for Walmart workers on Black Friday outside the Walmart store in Lakewood, Colorado November 28, 2014.
JoEllen Schlademan, of Oak Park, Illinois, is removed from the street by a police officer during a demonstration outside of a Walmart in Chicago November 28, 2014.
People demonstrate for higher wages and better working conditions, outside of a Walmart in Chicago November 28, 2014.
Protesters hold signs aloft outside Macy's before the kick off of Black Friday sales in New York November 27, 2014.
Larry Born, a former Walmart employee from Park Forest, Illinois, takes part in a demonstration for higher wages and better working conditions, outside of a Walmart in Chicago November 28, 2014.
People demonstrate for higher wages and better working conditions, outside of a Walmart in Chicago November 28, 2014.
People demonstrate for higher wages and better working conditions, outside of a Walmart in Chicago November 28, 2014.
A demonstrator holds a sign reading "Walmart Pay a Living Wage" while taking part in a nationwide protest at Walmart stores outside the store in Saugus, Massachusetts November 28, 2014.
Ed Robinson holds a sign while taking part in a nationwide protest at Walmart stores at the store in Lynn, Massachusetts November 28, 2014.
Protesters, demanding justice for the killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown, interrupt Black Friday shopping while marching through the St. Louis Galleria Mall in Missouri November 28, 2014. Ferguson, a predominantly black city of about 21,000 people...more
