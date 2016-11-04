Edition:
Black skies of Mosul

Flames and smoke rise from oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A woman looks at fire and smoke from oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before the fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces looks at fire from oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Tribal fighters walk as fire and smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before IS militants fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Firefighters work to extinguish the fire at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Armed members of Shi'ite militia Hashid Shaabi ride a motorbike near Qayyara, south of Mosul. Smoke in the background is from burning oilfields set ablazed by Islamic State fighters. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A firefighter works to extinguish the fire at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A man returns to his village after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul in Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
Smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A newly displaced woman runs after she jumped over a back wall and rushed to grab humanitarian packages, as smoke rises from a burning oil refinery at a processing centre in Qayyara. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
An Iraqi soldier stands next to detained men accused of being Islamic State fighters, at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Civilians return to their village after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
People stand at a check point outside Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Girls are reflected in oil as they walk near smoke rising from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before IS militants fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A newly displaced girl holds a bottle as she walks near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A newly displaced boy cries as an Iraqi soldier loads him onto a truck at check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
