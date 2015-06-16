Blackhawks win Stanley Cup
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Kimmo Timonen hoists the Stanley Cup. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) celebrates with center Jonathan Toews (19). Mandatory Credit: Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning react from the bench after the game. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 in game six of the 2015 Stanley Cup Final at United Center in Chicago, June 15, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks players pose for a team photo. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks players Corey Crawford (50) , Andrew Shaw (65) and Jonathan Toews (19) celebrate. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) passes the Stanley Cup to defenseman Kimmo Timonen. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of the United Center before game six. Mandatory Credit: Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman presents Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (2) with the Conn Smythe Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with defenseman Johnny Oduya (27). Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks players celebrate. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks center Antoine Vermette (80) celebrates with defenseman Duncan Keith (2). Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks players including Patrick Kane (88) celebrate. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (2) celebrates with center Brad Richards (91). Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) hands the Stanley Cup to teammate right wing Marian Hossa (81). Mandatory Credit: Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop (30) reacts after giving up a goal to Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (not pictured) in the second period. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates after scoring during the third period. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second period. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville hoists the Stanley Cup. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with owner Rocky Wirtz. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Blackhawks pose with the Stanley Cup. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (left) celebrates with right wing Patrick Kane (right). Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks center Andrew Desjardins (11) collides with Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop (30) in the second period. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Johnny Oduya (27), Tampa Bay Lightning center Alex Killorn (17), and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) slam into the boards during the second period. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) skates on a breakaway against Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Johnny Oduya (27) in the first period. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Blackhawks center Brad Richards (91) faces off against Tampa Bay Lightning center Cedric Paquette (13) in the first period. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
